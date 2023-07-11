@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Fire Shield: do you choose shield type (warm/chill) when you cast it? Can you change shield type during the spell's duration? RAW there is no wording, seems to indicate you can change shield type at any time, even without an action. What's the RAI?

— Espen Kummeneje (@Asherett) October 10, 2018