@JeremyECrawford How does Subtle Spell works on spells like Friends and Charm Person (where it is explicitly said that the target knows that he was charmed)? Maybe, after the social interaction, the targets know they were charmed but they have no idea about who has charmed them?

Subtle Spell can remove the somatic and verbal components of a spell. That feature has no effect on any other aspect of a spell.

For example, charm person says the target knows you charmed them. Subtle Spell has no effect on that statement. #DnD https://t.co/MFwCVt7omX

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2018