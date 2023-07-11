How does Magic Missile d4 work with the goblin ability Fury of the Small?

@JeremyECrawford if you're supposed to roll one d4 for damage on Magic Missile how does that work with the goblin ability Fury of the Small each Missile or just one? Also with an AoE spell does FotS add damage to the spell for all effected ceatures?
— Bren Pumpkaboo Pie (@Coppercredit) October 10, 2018
The goblin's Fury of the Small trait affects only one creature, and the trait deals a flat amount of damage to that creature, an amount equal to your level. #DnD https://t.co/js3b97Reyb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2018