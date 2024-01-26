All D&D worlds are important, so far 5e seems Forgotten Realms centric. Will that change?

@NicolasCSOn your interview idea that all D&D worlds are important, so far 5e seems FR centric. Will that change? I want Eberron 5e! We think of FR as the first among equals. It's our current focus among the worlds that are all mentioned in the core books. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 6, 2015

@NicolasCSThanks for answering! Is there hope that we can see material for other worlds? thinking foremost on Eberron, UA developed Hope? Multiple worlds appear in the core books, the first UA was for Eberron, and we haven't said we won't visit other worlds. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 6, 2015

@NicolasCSI really love 5e, but must confess that the FR is not a world I like that much (don’t mean it’s bad, it’s good, just taste) I hear you. One of the beauties of the #dnd multiverse is that it has room for many different tastes in fantasy. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 6, 2015