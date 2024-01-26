Bonus Action Spell:You can’t cast another non-cantrip CT1 spell but nothing prevent you from having already cast one right?
If you've already cast a spell of 1st level or higher on your turn, you can't cast a bonus action spell on that turn.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 21, 2014
2 thoughts on “Does the rule on casting a bonus action spell apply when you take a bonus action granted by a spell?”
Can you cast a bonus action cantrip (quickened spell metamagic) and a leveled action spell?
The rules comes into play when you cast a spell as a bonus action. A cantrip is a spell.
In other words, no.