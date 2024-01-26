Does the rule on casting a bonus action spell apply when you take a bonus action granted by a spell?

Bonus Action Spell:You can’t cast another non-cantrip CT1 spell but nothing prevent you from having already cast one right?

@PlaguescarredBonus Action Spell:You can’t cast another non-cantrip CT1 spell but nothing prevent you from having already cast one right? If you've already cast a spell of 1st level or higher on your turn, you can't cast a bonus action spell on that turn.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 21, 2014