Why can’t a Wizard cast a spell learned through Magic Initiate feat?

@JeremyECrawford Why can’t a Wizard cast a spell learned through Magic Initiate? Can’t find anything in the relevant sections against it. — Foxy Boxes (@_FoxyBoxes_) August 29, 2015

A wizard can cast a spell learned from Magic Initiate (see the Sage Advice Compendium). http://t.co/fgklGvKkd8 https://t.co/P2PsbkFgD4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_Yes, but I’m struggling to find where it applies to Wizards, who aren’t limited to “wizard spells” by their class feature. The wizard’s Spellcasting feature lets you prepare wizard spells specifically (PH, 114). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_ Does the same ally to the Eldritxh Knight or Ranger, both who simply say “your spells” as apposed to “your (class) spells”? The EK and ranger have their own spellcasting rules and don’t interact with Magic Initiate the way the wizard does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_So can /they/ cast Magic Initiate spells that aren’t of their respective classes? Also thank you for your time.

Yes, they can. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015