Dueling fighting style + the Sweeping Attack maneuver, does add the +2 to the damage against the second target?

@JeremyECrawford If a player with the Dueling fighting style uses the Sweeping Attack maneuver, does he add the +2 from dueling (or any bonuses from the weapon being magical) to the damage roll against the second target?

The damage of Sweeping Attack is determined by the roll of your superiority die. The damage is increased only if you are benefiting from an effect that increases all your damage rolls. Effects that benefit only damage rolls with weapons have no effect here. #DnD https://t.co/pBJALTDKkF

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018