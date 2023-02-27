Dueling fighting style + the Sweeping Attack maneuver, does add the +2 to the damage against the second target?

  1. Does this mean that one only gains the superiority die on the sweeping attack, and not a weapon damage die as well? That makes this maneuver rather not worthwhile doesn’t it? Would it also exclude ability modifiers to the sweeping damage?

    tideoftime says:

      Per how the maneuver is worded, it’s the roll on the superiority die that would be applied to the second target (of a damage type the same as the weapon used on the triggering attack) — not with any additional damage from the weapon or any ability modifiers. (Admittedly, this is inferior compared to, say, the Sword Bard’s Slashing Flourish which adds the Bardic Inspiration die used to both the main attack and the secondary effect, whereas Sweeping only applies to the secondary, but it *is* very clearly worded in the maneuver’s description. Also, though, Battlemasters have a slightly higher average/ongoing dice pool — starting at 4 and increasing to 6 eventually, higher if having the appropriate feat — whereas Sword Bards are attribute-dependent (CHR bonus, and it takes away from their pool for Inspiration)… but the gist still stands…)

