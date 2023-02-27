@JeremyECrawford If a player with the Dueling fighting style uses the Sweeping Attack maneuver, does he add the +2 from dueling (or any bonuses from the weapon being magical) to the damage roll against the second target?
— Kellen Landry (@KellenLandry) January 5, 2018
The damage of Sweeping Attack is determined by the roll of your superiority die. The damage is increased only if you are benefiting from an effect that increases all your damage rolls. Effects that benefit only damage rolls with weapons have no effect here. #DnD https://t.co/pBJALTDKkF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
2 thoughts on “Dueling fighting style + the Sweeping Attack maneuver, does add the +2 to the damage against the second target?”
Does this mean that one only gains the superiority die on the sweeping attack, and not a weapon damage die as well? That makes this maneuver rather not worthwhile doesn’t it? Would it also exclude ability modifiers to the sweeping damage?
Per how the maneuver is worded, it’s the roll on the superiority die that would be applied to the second target (of a damage type the same as the weapon used on the triggering attack) — not with any additional damage from the weapon or any ability modifiers. (Admittedly, this is inferior compared to, say, the Sword Bard’s Slashing Flourish which adds the Bardic Inspiration die used to both the main attack and the secondary effect, whereas Sweeping only applies to the secondary, but it *is* very clearly worded in the maneuver’s description. Also, though, Battlemasters have a slightly higher average/ongoing dice pool — starting at 4 and increasing to 6 eventually, higher if having the appropriate feat — whereas Sword Bards are attribute-dependent (CHR bonus, and it takes away from their pool for Inspiration)… but the gist still stands…)