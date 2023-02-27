@JeremyECrawford Can Boots of Speed increase your swim or climb movement, or just walking only? Not talking about a Swim _Speed_, just base walking Speed used for swimming — keithcurtis (@keithcurtis) December 12, 2017

If you lack a swimming/climbing speed, you use your current walking speed to swim/climb but must spend extra movement. The swimming/climbing rules don't shut off increases to your walking speed. #DnD https://t.co/QYkbOO5GvD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2017

What about for creatures with climbing speeds? If a Tabaxi wears Boots of Speed, does their climbing speed increase as well? — Sol K (@SollyDoodle) December 12, 2017