@JeremyECrawford Sword of sharpness: does the additional 4d6 slashing damage when you roll a natural 20 double on a crit?

The sword of sharpness deals an extra 14 slashing damage when you roll a 20 on its attack roll. The SRD incorrectly says otherwise. Note that the SRD is not an official rules source for D&D. #DnD https://t.co/zoQqtgamzv

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018