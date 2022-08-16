Dual Wielding TWF using Haste Attack Action: bonus attack if you did Cast a Spell as your Normal Action?

@KhellionDaxDual Wielding TWF using Haste Attack Action, would you get your bonus attack if you did Cast a Spell as your Normal Action? Seems to me you're asking about more than one thing. To help me understand, please break it down. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2017

The 2-weapon fighting option (PH, 195) requires the Attack action on your turn. The rule doesn't care how the rest of the turn is spent #DnD https://t.co/AZR6wN19om — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2017

@KhellionDaxEven though, Haste has verbiage that states (one weapon attack only)? That limitation applies to the Attack action only. See how it's in parentheses next to "Attack"? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2017