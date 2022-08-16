Has D&D ever published examples of prayers to the different deities?

Has #dnd ever published examples of prayers to the different deities? drawing a blank… or what church services look like? It was against the Code of Conduct in the TSR days.

I provided detailed prayers, holy rituals, and private devotions for all of the deities, and they got firmly "forgotten," several times over.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 28, 2021

Not surprising, I could see how those so inclined to, could have misconstrued that info and used it for evidence of the “satanic demon worshipping cultists” that we all were. Exactly. Same reason TSR killed all the details of devil's talismans from my Hells articles. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 28, 2021

Wasn’t there also an explicit ban on even using the word “devil” at that time? Like, it had to be osyluth instead of bone devil. TSR was getting publicly beaten up by television evangelists who'd wave a copy of the MONSTER MANUAL and bellow, "The word devil is in this book XY times! And demon! Demon is…"

So they became ba'atezu and tanarii, and the planes took a back seat to spelljamming. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 28, 2021