Do you become non-hidden the second you pop out of cover to get Line of Sight on your attack?

Do you become non-hidden the second you pop out of cover to get LOS on your attack? Or only after the attack?

You're no longer hidden the moment your attack hits or misses.

So if I ready an action, the trigger being when an enemy reveals himself to attack, that reaction happens AFTER his attack? Yes, because you included the attack in the trigger.