@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Does throwing a weapon benefit from dueling, archery, or neither?
— Alex Curnell (@ACurnell) September 2, 2017
The Archery and Dueling fighting styles are tied to ranged and melee weapons respectively, not to what you do with those weapons.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 2, 2017
So I.e. This is the difference between a true ranged weapon and thrown weapon than?
— Jon Gardiner (@Lothmegal) September 3, 2017
In the Player's Handbook's "Equipment" chapter, ranged weapons are on the ranged weapon lists & melee weapons are on the melee lists.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 3, 2017