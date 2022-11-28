@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Does throwing a weapon benefit from dueling, archery, or neither? — Alex Curnell (@ACurnell) September 2, 2017

The Archery and Dueling fighting styles are tied to ranged and melee weapons respectively, not to what you do with those weapons. #DnD https://t.co/zH8YBa3pQ3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 2, 2017

So I.e. This is the difference between a true ranged weapon and thrown weapon than? — Jon Gardiner (@Lothmegal) September 3, 2017