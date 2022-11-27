A halfling fighter disengages can they run through the space of an enemy and attack using action surge?

A halfling fighter disengages can they run through the space of an enemy & attack using action surge?
@JeremyECrawford #WOTCstaff #DnD
— B Lynn (@DaddyDM) August 8, 2017
Halfling Nimbleness lets you move through, but not stop in, the space of any creature that is of a size larger than yours. #DnD https://t.co/JkWuXZJLpp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 8, 2017
Follow-up question: Anyone can move thru nonhostile creature's space as difficult terrain. Is it normal terrain for a halfling?
— Keith Ammann (@geeniusatwrok) August 8, 2017
Halfling Nimbleness doesn't change the rule that other creatures' spaces are difficult terrain to you. #DnD https://t.co/5JEVCLHBk7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 8, 2017