A halfling fighter disengages can they run through the space of an enemy and attack using action surge?

A halfling fighter disengages can they run through the space of an enemy & attack using action surge?

@JeremyECrawford #WOTCstaff #DnD — B Lynn (@DaddyDM) August 8, 2017

Halfling Nimbleness lets you move through, but not stop in, the space of any creature that is of a size larger than yours. #DnD https://t.co/JkWuXZJLpp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 8, 2017

Follow-up question: Anyone can move thru nonhostile creature's space as difficult terrain. Is it normal terrain for a halfling? — Keith Ammann (@geeniusatwrok) August 8, 2017