Can Warlock multiclass itself?

One thought on “Can Warlock multiclass itself?

  1. Technically, this isn’t allowable in the PHB. It states that you can multiclass into a new class, not an existing class. So even if you wanted to allow this for whatever reason, multiclassing a thief rogue with an assassin rogue would mean you would have crap SA, get uncanny dodge, evasion, ability score increases, etc. at a slower pace, and so on. You would end up making yourself weaker doing this unless you really wanted the flavor of those archetypes and you couldn’t be bothered to take feats to get the same flavor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.