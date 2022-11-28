I’m having a bit of heated discussion about multiclassing a Warlock.
The question is: can Warlock multiclass itself?Ultimately, they'd like to take different pacts with each version of the Warlock, but as I read the PHB, you can't do that.
Thoughts?
— Mr. Savage (@synxiecbeta) September 1, 2017
is that written anywhere or errata’d?The multiclassing rules lay out what they can do. Multiclassing into your own class is not something those rules support.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 1, 2017
so that leads me to asking about whether that forbiddance, clear as it is to me, is explicit.
Basically: “It says so here” from what I can tell, it seems not so yet, but it also seems that I can at least know my reading is correct.
— Mr. Savage (@synxiecbeta) September 1, 2017
A rule does only what it says it does, combined with any relevant general rule. Anything beyond that is up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 1, 2017
So for this multiclassing question, essentially, not being explicitly forbidden doesn’t make it automatically permissible? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 1, 2017
Technically, this isn’t allowable in the PHB. It states that you can multiclass into a new class, not an existing class. So even if you wanted to allow this for whatever reason, multiclassing a thief rogue with an assassin rogue would mean you would have crap SA, get uncanny dodge, evasion, ability score increases, etc. at a slower pace, and so on. You would end up making yourself weaker doing this unless you really wanted the flavor of those archetypes and you couldn’t be bothered to take feats to get the same flavor.