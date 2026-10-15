@JeremyECrawford does the use an object action include using the power of a magic item. Example, I have an item that can cast a spell.
— Justin Thompson (@JustinTdndplay) May 4, 2016
Magic items aren't activated with the Use an Object action (see DMG, 141). #DnD https://t.co/eWapgWmwrR
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016
@JeremyECrawford thanks. What action is it to use magic items
— Justin Thompson (@JustinTdndplay) May 9, 2016
The action used to activate a magic item is ad hoc—just like the action used to activate most class features. #DnD https://t.co/J7FqO8Osdp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016