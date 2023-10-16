"Does combat in D&D start with rolling initiative?"
Combat technically starts with the DM determining whether anyone is surprised.
See "Combat Step by Step" on page 189 of the Player's Handbook for the combat sequence. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020
If you start a D&D combat surprised, you can't take a reaction until the end of your first turn.
Initiative is rolled after surprise is determined.
If you're surprised, you can't take your reaction to use Cutting Words on an initiative roll. #DnD https://t.co/gRL0p3BSAV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020
Why? Since theres no suprised round, only a surprised condition, that doesnt make sense to me.
— Jesse lives in a failed state. (@GiveMeAnAxe) August 10, 2020
In D&D, surprise is determined before initiative is rolled because there are abilities, like the bard's Cutting Words, that can be used to affect initiative only if you're not surprised. #DnD https://t.co/d1BzWntwJZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020