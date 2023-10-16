See "Combat Step by Step" on page 189 of the Player's Handbook for the combat sequence. #DnD

Combat technically starts with the DM determining whether anyone is surprised.

"Does combat in D&D start with rolling initiative?"

If you start a D&D combat surprised, you can't take a reaction until the end of your first turn.

Initiative is rolled after surprise is determined.

If you're surprised, you can't take your reaction to use Cutting Words on an initiative roll. #DnD https://t.co/gRL0p3BSAV

