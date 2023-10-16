@SageAdviceDnD and @JeremyECrawford If a concentration spell specifies an effect "within range" and the caster moves, is the range measured from the point the spell was cast or the casters new position? e.g. Dancing Lights? — Michael McGranaghan (@MackTheMike) August 12, 2020

The range of a D&D spell is measured from the spellcaster. For example, if a spell has a range of 120 feet, that means the spell's effect can originate up to 120 feet away from the spellcaster. See the spell's description for more details. #DnD https://t.co/58LTXSINM8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020

using Sorcerors Distant Spell, does it double the range of self based AoE spells if those spells then also say a specific range in the description? An example being Leomunds Tiny Hut. I would think it would, but some may argue that since its specified in the description it doesnt Distant Spell doesn't affect Leomund's Tiny Hut.https://t.co/EVNxcLnxiY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020

What about something like Cone of Cold then? Cone of Cold has a range of self. And it produces an area of effect. Range and area of effect are two different things in the rules. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020

So Gust of Wind would move with the caster? — Sera, but D&D (@AvocadoArms) August 13, 2020

The Gust of Wind spell in D&D blasts wind from you, the spellcaster, for the spell's duration, even if you move. 🌬️ #DnD https://t.co/CeShG0WvlQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020

P.S. The wind can blast from any part of you. #wotcstaff https://t.co/sqbukX6BA7 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 13, 2020

This would apply for Counterspell as well, right? Counterspell has a range of 60 feet, but the 60 feet is also part of the reaction trigger. So even if Counterspell’s range was increased due to Distant Spell, the caster would still need to be within 60 feet of the target caster?That's correct! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020

follow up question, why do some spells then say as a range “Self (15-foot radius)” and others say just “Self”. In this case comparing Spirit Guardians to Detect Magic. They both are ongoing effects that are an AoE based on where you are. That's an unintentional inconsistency. The "Self" part is the key detail. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2020