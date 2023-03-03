The breath weapon of a dragon is not a spell or magical effect and presumably wouldn’t be considered an object so would go through Leomund’s Tiny Hut like it wasn’t there, yes? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018
5 thoughts on “Does the breath weapon go through Leomund’s Tiny Hut?”
Is that really as intended, the hut can stop avalanches meteors, and simpler effects like rain, but cant stop a fire from passing through ?
I respectfully disagree with Jeremy Crawford’s answer. The description of Leomund’s Tint Hut reads in part “Regardless of the weather outside, the air inside the dome was kept magically dry and at a comfortable temperature, and it generated its own illumination, at the caster’s command.” Based on that you could have a blizzard or a raging forest fire outside the hut and the inside would remain comfortable. Dragon’s breathe is simply fire so would it be stopped just like any other temperature differential outside the hut. IMHO.
Could cloud of poisonous gas pass through Hut, in that case? Not all dragons breath fire
Objects are not defined as specifically items in the rules and seem to be anything that isn’t a creature. An object can be non-magical or magical, as we’ve seen. The closest they get to defining an object is in regards to breaking them, exclusively:
“For the purpose of these rules, an object is a discrete, inanimate item like a window, door, sword, book, table, chair, or stone, not a building or a vehicle that is composed of many other objects.”
But if gasses, fire, breath-weapons aren’t “objects” then they can’t be created by illusion spells and what not. You want to make a minor illusion of a fire? Can’t – it’s not an object… You hit flammable gas w/ fireball to ignite it but nothing happens because gas isn’t an object… Even the rules for breaking an object say, “not a building or a vehicle that is composed of many other objects” and then says, “Big objects such as castle walls” when discussing damage thresholds… Are castle walls not a structure made up of smaller objects? I get their saying, “the walls of the castle” for the purpose of targeting a structure, but one would think based on the other rules, that’s not specific enough. They talk about about breaking a Colossus statue as well and targeting the legs first – wouldn’t walls work the same way? Whether they’re part of a castle or not?
Now, maybe those things are “effects” and not “objects” but there’s no real clarification there and it doesn’t resolve issues like, “a flammable gas effect can’t be lit as an object thru abilities/spells like fireball” so it doesn’t hold.
Then you read descriptions like these:
“School of Conjuration
As a conjurer, you favor spells that produce objects and creatures out of thin air. You can conjure billowing clouds of killing fog or summon creatures from elsewhere to fight on your behalf.”
Sure sounds like billowing clouds of killing fog are an object here.
Or minor illusion:
“If you create an image of an object – such as a chair, muddy footprints, or a small chest – it must be no larger than a 5-foot cube.”
So “muddy footprints” are an object!? Really!? Muddy Footprints are an object but a non-magical breath of fire isn’t? A visible cloud of toxic gas isn’t an object, but those muddy footprints are!? I’ll have to make sure in future games to pick up all my footprints w/ mage hand or unseen servant so no one can track me. Plus, I’ll get to lay them down later to create confusion, like in Looney Tunes.
Hey everyone! Good news: No muddy footprints inside your Tiny Hut, but the dry comfortable interior space can easily be poisoned, set on fire, frozen, etc if the source isn’t magic or weather (even tho the source can’t enter themselves!)