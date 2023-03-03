@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD If wielding a sword in each hand can you decide what to main action attack with and then change what to swing in the middle of the turn and swing the other sword using extra attack without using object interaction to switch hands? — Hazem El Derbas (@HazemDerbas) January 4, 2018

Nothing prohibits you from using a different weapon, or no weapon at all, for each of the attacks granted by Extra Attack. If the weapon is in hand, you can use it. #DnD https://t.co/uKrGx1Nstq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

But to confirm, a bonus action attack can typically only be utilized with an offhand weapon, correct? Except something like Polearm Master and the like, yes? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) January 5, 2018

There is no general rule that restricts the weapons you use for an attack granted by a bonus action. If a particular bonus action attack has a restriction, that restriction is specified in the text for that bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/fIznWhcqcS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

But to confirm, a bonus action attack can typically only be utilized with an offhand weapon, correct? Except something like Polearm Master and the like, yes? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) January 5, 2018