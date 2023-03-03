@JeremyECrawford Rules question, Sir… Can a caster cast a spell like Shield or Counterspell, if there is no attack made against them or a spell to counter?

A reaction spell that has a defined trigger can be cast only in response to that trigger. If that trigger doesn't happen, you can't cast the spell. #DnD https://t.co/d8qoJfo89F

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2017