@JeremyECrawford Does the 2nd pt. of Shield Master function against spells that can only target 1 creature (i.e. like Twin Spell)?
— Eric Green (@quadhund) August 15, 2017
The 2nd bullet of Shield Master works against any effect that targets only you. It isn't limited in the same way that Twinned Spell is.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
Sniping in, does that bonus include magic bonus from say a +2 shield (+4 instead of +2)?
— Justin Ray Glosson (@ivstinus) August 15, 2017
The 2nd part of Shield Master uses your shield's AC bonus, whatever that bonus currently is.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
To be clear: if you're the only target of a Fireball, you can use that benefit of Shield Master?
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) August 15, 2017
A typical area of effect has more than one target: the effect's point of origin and one or more creatures/objects.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
Why isnt a rapier listed as a light weapon despite being lighter than other light weapons?If weight is the concern, a dagger (a light weapon) is lighter than a rapier.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
I want to be able to dual wield rapiers, but can’t since they aren’t categorized as lightRapiers were either going to get a d8 for damage or the light property. They got a d8.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
Did you just say that the point of origin counts as a target? And disqualifies Shield Master even if there's just one creature target?
— Tim (@ritorix) August 15, 2017
The rules on spell targeting (PH, 204) do mean that you can't use the 2nd bullet of Shield Master against a typical AoE.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017