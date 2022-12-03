@JeremyECrawford Does the 2nd pt. of Shield Master function against spells that can only target 1 creature (i.e. like Twin Spell)? — Eric Green (@quadhund) August 15, 2017

The 2nd bullet of Shield Master works against any effect that targets only you. It isn't limited in the same way that Twinned Spell is. #DnD https://t.co/3Vr0b2FTR3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017

Sniping in, does that bonus include magic bonus from say a +2 shield (+4 instead of +2)? — Justin Ray Glosson (@ivstinus) August 15, 2017

The 2nd part of Shield Master uses your shield's AC bonus, whatever that bonus currently is. #DnD https://t.co/QHpkgJGpBo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017

To be clear: if you're the only target of a Fireball, you can use that benefit of Shield Master? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) August 15, 2017

A typical area of effect has more than one target: the effect's point of origin and one or more creatures/objects. #DnD https://t.co/nQZvH8iZu9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017

Why isnt a rapier listed as a light weapon despite being lighter than other light weapons?If weight is the concern, a dagger (a light weapon) is lighter than a rapier. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017

I want to be able to dual wield rapiers, but can’t since they aren’t categorized as lightRapiers were either going to get a d8 for damage or the light property. They got a d8. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017

Did you just say that the point of origin counts as a target? And disqualifies Shield Master even if there's just one creature target? — Tim (@ritorix) August 15, 2017

The rules on spell targeting (PH, 204) do mean that you can't use the 2nd bullet of Shield Master against a typical AoE. #DnD https://t.co/dOnz9ClJHw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017