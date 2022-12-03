If I play a Mountain Dwarf with Heavily Armored feat, am I meant to use a shield?

@JeremyECrawford If I play as a Mountain Dwarf and take the Heavily Armored feat, am I meant to be able to use a shield?
— something1432 (@something1432) August 14, 2017
Neither Dwarven Armor Training nor the Heavily Armored feat give you proficiency with shields. #DnD https://t.co/JcWr5uyPnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017
Is that intentional or does the feat presume you would already have shield proficiency, since you would in all other cases. https://The feat is not meant to give you shield proficiency.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017