If I play a Mountain Dwarf with Heavily Armored feat, am I meant to use a shield?

@JeremyECrawford If I play as a Mountain Dwarf and take the Heavily Armored feat, am I meant to be able to use a shield?

Is that intentional or does the feat presume you would already have shield proficiency, since you would in all other cases. https://The feat is not meant to give you shield proficiency.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017