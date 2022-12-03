Every now and then we should stop and think about the really important questions, like “Do Warforged have tongues?” #eberron #dnd https://t.co/sAT85juNfR
— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 8, 2022
So because magic mouth when cast on a statue makes the statues mouth move, does that have any other connotations regarding the capability of warforged mouthes?
I know they can eat or drink potions for example, they able to use their mouths to produce sounds that aren’t mouthed? It's "similar to Magic Mouth," not actually Magic Mouth; it's sound generated through magic as opposed to lungs and tongue. In theory a warforged could learn to use their voice in unique ways—a warforged bard could say they use it like a Thurimbar rod—but that's a special skill.
— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 9, 2022
Wouldn’t that make warforged show up to Detect Magic, or be affected by an anti-magic field? It’s been discussed before. Warforged are innately magical creatures, but that is part of their nature and can’t be dispelled or suppressed—just like golems and shield guardians are magical creations but aren’t knocked out by antimagic fields.
— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 9, 2022
The general idea is that their magic is tied to their lifeforce, and doesn’t operate on the same principles as a spell; so it can’t be dispelled as long as they are alive. This ties to the idea that warforged corrode quickly after death. I’ve never heard before that they corrode quickly after death… That is an interesting concept.
— Attention Deficit and Dragons (@DeficitDragons) November 9, 2022
It ties to a number of elements in 3.5 that imply that War-forged are magically mutable—like the Juggernaut PrC, which grew heavier armor plating and spikes; their lifeforce sustains a number of supernatural effects.
— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 9, 2022