Every now and then we should stop and think about the really important questions, like “Do Warforged have tongues?” #eberron #dnd https://t.co/sAT85juNfR

So because magic mouth when cast on a statue makes the statues mouth move, does that have any other connotations regarding the capability of warforged mouthes?

I know they can eat or drink potions for example, they able to use their mouths to produce sounds that aren’t mouthed? It's "similar to Magic Mouth," not actually Magic Mouth; it's sound generated through magic as opposed to lungs and tongue. In theory a warforged could learn to use their voice in unique ways—a warforged bard could say they use it like a Thurimbar rod—but that's a special skill.

— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 9, 2022