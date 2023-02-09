Does power surge deal extra damage to multiple targets with area of effect spells?

@JeremyECrawford does power surge deal extra damage to multiple targets with aoe spells?It says when you deal damage to a creature or object，you deal extra force damage to that target.

The text of Power Surge says you deal extra damage to a target. The singular wording is intentional. If it worked against multiple targets at once, it would say so. #DnD https://t.co/q8ufYASld5

This ruling is in conflict to another you gave me previously regarding Aid cast at higher levels. Aid also says “a target” but you clarified that the higher-level bonus effects each target. So the text will not always say when something will work against multiple targets. My tweet about Power Surge is only about Power Surge.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017