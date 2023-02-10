That's how I felt wrt the Shapechange spell and innate spellcasting, yeah. (Still waiting on the response to my question of whether the Basic rules or the SRD is right wrt whether the spellcasting "special trait" is a class feature on monsters though!) — Thomas (@thomasabarry1) November 9, 2017

The Spellcasting trait in monsters is associated with a class, as explained in the introduction to the Monster Manual. That's a class feature. #DnD https://t.co/gGcZVy7R2l — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Also, because the SRD calls spellcasting a "special trait" instead of a class feature while the MM and the Basic Rules calls it a "class feature" should it be assumed Basic Rules trump SRD as a rules source, or is this just a unique incident? — Thomas (@thomasabarry1) November 9, 2017