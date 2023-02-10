Does an unarmed strike, while wearing Adamantine Armour, count as a magical attack?
— Cameron (@MockStarNZ) November 8, 2017
Mithral armor is a magic item. It follows the rules for such items, including the text in antimagic field on magic items. #DnD https://t.co/mieVDbt90P
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017
Is that a yes? Magic items lose their properties in antimagic. Are the lightweight/stealth properties of mithril magical?Those are the properties of the magic item called mithral armor.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017