Does an unarmed strike, while wearing Adamantine Armour, count as a magical attack? — Cameron (@MockStarNZ) November 8, 2017

Mithral armor is a magic item. It follows the rules for such items, including the text in antimagic field on magic items. #DnD https://t.co/mieVDbt90P — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017