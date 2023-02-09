@JeremyECrawford Can an air elemental or or other creature with only a flying speed swim? Is it only land speed that can be used to swim with each foot costing an extra foot of movement, or can any type of movement speed be used to swim? — DanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) November 8, 2017

The rule on swimming doesn't specify that you're using your walking speed. You use whatever speed you can to paddle, kick, and otherwise swim. #DnD https://t.co/9FTLhiSXcE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017