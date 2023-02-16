Does light from a magic weapon’s count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell?

@JeremyECrawford Does light from a magic weapon’s characteristics (not via a spell) count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell? — Matt Freeman (@MrMattFree) April 20, 2016

Darkness cares only about light created by a spell. #DnD https://t.co/MDMQJAzBak — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016

Shedding some light on a previous tweet … Light from any magical source can illuminate the area of a darkness spell, but the darkness spell can dispel light created by a spell of 2nd level or lower, not light created by a non-spell. #DnD https://t.co/qYoVonNoyT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

This is incredibly confusing, he said any magical light can illuminate a darkness. Does he mean any magical light above spell lvl 3? — Eric Hall (@ericwithaz) January 5, 2018

More about the darkness spell … See the final paragraph of the darkness spell for what it does to a light spell of 2nd level or lower. If a source of magical light is not a spell of 2nd level or lower, darkness can be illuminated by that light. #DnD https://t.co/R1pvnQwOUz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

What about light coming from a magical item? Sun blade, flame tongue, etc. Would you consider those effects capable of lighting the darkness? — Jami Gayle (@Jami_Gayle_) January 5, 2018

The sun blade is magic item. It produces light. It is not a spell of 2nd level or lower. It can, therefore, illuminate the area of a darkness spell. #DnD https://t.co/TwTQFd7yFI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

So in lame terms a torch can illuminate inside the darkness sp5 — Arron Acquaviva (@Egore27) January 5, 2018

A torch is an item that produces nonmagical light. Nonmagical light can't penetrate the area of the darkness spell. #DnD https://t.co/fDoZib8UTC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018