Does light from a magic weapon’s count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell?

@JeremyECrawford Does light from a magic weapon’s characteristics (not via a spell) count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell?
— Matt Freeman (@MrMattFree) April 20, 2016
Darkness cares only about light created by a spell. #DnD https://t.co/MDMQJAzBak
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016
Shedding some light on a previous tweet …
Light from any magical source can illuminate the area of a darkness spell, but the darkness spell can dispel light created by a spell of 2nd level or lower, not light created by a non-spell. #DnD https://t.co/qYoVonNoyT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
This is incredibly confusing, he said any magical light can illuminate a darkness. Does he mean any magical light above spell lvl 3?
— Eric Hall (@ericwithaz) January 5, 2018
More about the darkness spell …
See the final paragraph of the darkness spell for what it does to a light spell of 2nd level or lower. If a source of magical light is not a spell of 2nd level or lower, darkness can be illuminated by that light. #DnD https://t.co/R1pvnQwOUz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
What about light coming from a magical item? Sun blade, flame tongue, etc. Would you consider those effects capable of lighting the darkness?
— Jami Gayle (@Jami_Gayle_) January 5, 2018
The sun blade is magic item. It produces light. It is not a spell of 2nd level or lower. It can, therefore, illuminate the area of a darkness spell. #DnD https://t.co/TwTQFd7yFI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
So in lame terms a torch can illuminate inside the darkness sp5
— Arron Acquaviva (@Egore27) January 5, 2018
A torch is an item that produces nonmagical light. Nonmagical light can't penetrate the area of the darkness spell. #DnD https://t.co/fDoZib8UTC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
Can’t the exact same logic be applied to it NOT illuminating the same area?No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018
4 thoughts on “Does light from a magic weapon’s count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell?”
So I have a question regarding Continual Flame. If cast upon a bow, would it confer this ability to the ammunition fired? The thought of having mini torches that can be fired at a distance is wicked cool
It would not work that way if you cast it onto the bow, but you could cast it onto the individual arrows and be able to fire those off. Alternatively, you could also create a magic bow that casts Continual Flame onto arrows shot from it, but it would be up to your dm whether or not you could obtain that.
Does is mean that the magical item
Moon touch sword, a common MI from XGE, it can illuminate darkness spell?
can a fire elemental see and fight in darkness