Does light from a magic weapon’s count as magical that can illuminate a Darkness spell?

  1. Ian M Kostman says:

    So I have a question regarding Continual Flame. If cast upon a bow, would it confer this ability to the ammunition fired? The thought of having mini torches that can be fired at a distance is wicked cool

    • Pancakeli says:

      It would not work that way if you cast it onto the bow, but you could cast it onto the individual arrows and be able to fire those off. Alternatively, you could also create a magic bow that casts Continual Flame onto arrows shot from it, but it would be up to your dm whether or not you could obtain that.

