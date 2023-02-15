@JeremyECrawford What is the 5E D&D mechanical definition of Humanoid? Getting frustrated arguing with other DMs about this. — Alex Wright (@alex_wright1313) November 28, 2017

Humanoid is a creature type in D&D. You are a humanoid if you are of that type. See the introduction of the Monster Manual for the full list of types. #DnD https://t.co/klpk4jkDW1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017