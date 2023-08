On a related note, myself and a large group online have been trying to figure out whether Divine Smite works with Unarmed Attacks and/or Natural Weapons. It seems like you’ve both said it does and does not work. Would you be willing to help us out by clarifying?

Unarmed strikes are melee weapon attacks. And they don’t work with Divine Smite, which requires a weapon. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2019