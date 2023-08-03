.@JeremyECrawford have a question! Does the monks slow fall ability use their movement? IE monk decides a to drop down a 40 ft hole, using slow fall to absorb the damage, do they still have the normal movement left? — Big Boned Biker (@BigBonedBiker) January 16, 2019

@JeremyECrawford What about if it's a really far distance but somehow the players have means to survive the impact? Does falling always take one action or can it be multiple and how might you calculate distance? https://t.co/GY8Ao9414X — ItWasSean (@itwassean) January 24, 2019

The basic falling rules in D&D assume a fall is instantaneous. If you'd like rules for a very long fall, take a look at the section called "Falling" in "Xanathar's Guide to Everything" (p. 77). #DnD https://t.co/WSKyw6YKXq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2019

What if you are falling at an angle? Like jumping? Or flyinf up high in an effective jump? Or do the rules as intended just ignore momentum when it comes to falling? — True Frog Rider (@wmEbcMxDXL3HdYo) January 24, 2019