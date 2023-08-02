@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford are the 9 hells and layers of the abyss round planets? Or are they flat worlds. I'm trying to get my head around the river styx 🤔

The Outer Planes defy notions of time and space. They're metaphysical realms that you can experience. They're not planets.

For more information about these wondrous places, take a look at the section called "Outer Planes" in the "Dungeon Master's Guide" (p. 57). #DnD https://t.co/BxNZvfufFs

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2019