Does Create or Destroy water damage Water Elementals?

2 thoughts on "Does Create or Destroy water damage Water Elementals?

  1. D says:

    If I had to make an assumption I would say it would match the fire elemental. In the manual it states that fire elementals are damaged for 1 cold damage for every gallon of water dumped on it. So you could say for every gallon of water destroyed the water elemental would take 1 fire damage or force damage.

    Reply

  2. the “destroy water” part reads:
    “You destroy up to 10 gallons of water in an open container within range. Alternatively, you destroy fog in a 30-foot cube within range.” I don’t know if people have missed the obvious, but it does state “in an open container” some time the answer is right in front of us but we overlook it. most spells answer themselves with the most minor of things, so unless you can put and keep a water elemental in an open container like, I don’t know what hold ten gallons, a bath tub or barrel I don’t think this argument is even necessary unless WotC are ruling lakes, rivers, and the entire ocean as containers.

    Reply

