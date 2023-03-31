@JeremyECrawford So, I've heard the question brought up quite often. I personally rule it as no, since it is too powerful of an effect for such a low level spell. HOWEVER, in an attempt to settle the debate, does Create or Destroy water damage Water Elementals? — Anthony McGraw (@AnthonyMcGraw89) January 26, 2018

The create or destroy water spell can destroy up to 10 gallons of water in an open container. A water elemental is not water; it's a creature. #DnD https://t.co/BJ4FeqrvTe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

I assume this logic safe to apply to other "classes" as well. The base class of a Water Elemental is an Elemental, but it's "affix" -or "subclass"- is Water. Thus a Fire Elemental would not be affected by Destroy Fire, nor would an Earth Elemental by um, a Bulldozer… spell…? — Forrest G Emerson (@StabbyGM) January 26, 2018

Monsters are creatures. Spells and other effects that target objects or environmental phenomena are ineffective against them. #DnD https://t.co/JlJgVIxBoI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018