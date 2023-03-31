@JeremyECrawford

Is there a difference between a "creature" and a "monster" when dealing with spells like resurrection?

It specifically says it can resurrect a creature, but I am wondering if that includes something lie a dragon. — El Rey del Sol (@Hardwarp_Ent) January 10, 2018

See the Monster Manual: “A monster is defined as any creature that can be interacted with and potentially fought and killed. Even something as harmless as a frog or as benevolent as a Unicorn is a monster by this definition.” This confuses me because then you have "Hold Monster" and "Hold Person." The former works on "creatures" while the latter is "humanoids."

Wouldn't this mean Hold Monster works on humanoids as well? — El Rey del Sol (@Hardwarp_Ent) January 11, 2018

Hold monster works on any type of creature except undead. Hold person works only on humanoids. Humanoids are a type of creature, so hold monster works on them too. #DnD https://t.co/CD6WGVhn4M — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2018

Thematic or mechanical reason that undead are excluded from Hold Monster, (out of sheer curiosity)? — Slight Misplay (@slightmisplay) January 11, 2018

Hold monster originally worked on creatures of any type, in both 1st and 2nd Edition. In 3rd Edition, undead were made immune to many things, including this spell. That peculiarity made its way into 5th Edition mostly by accident. #DnD https://t.co/VKKFbqf1Jd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2018

How do you accidentally write in an explicit exception? I’m kind of curious. By referring to the 3E version of the spell without also referring to the previous versions. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2018