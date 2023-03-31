Hey @JeremyECrawford here's a weird question If a PC is in melee with an enemy, the enemy knocks them back, does that count as the enemy moving out of threat re: opportunity attacks? Can a PC make, say, a reaction to use a whip to grab onto the enemy who knocks PC off a cliff? — K "Driders Georg" O'Shea (@osheamobile) January 19, 2018

You trigger an opportunity attack when you leave an enemy’s reach. But you don’t trigger one if you teleport or if something moves you without using your action, reaction, or movement. The Player’s Handbook goes into more detail on this. #DnD https://t.co/xrVwKrmN4B — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

Yeah, but the question was about the pushing character triggering an AoO from the pushed, not the other way around My answer also applies in that situation. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

When you push someone away, the other person is moving, not you. #DnD https://t.co/xrVwKrEotb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

My interpretation is that attacks of opportunity are only triggered by active movement from the person moving on their turn. Forced movement, ie a push, pull or knockback does not apply – otherwise you could just take advantage of the AoO feature constantly and trivialise combat — Paul Mckillop (@PMckillop) January 20, 2018

You can trigger an opportunity attack on anyone’s turn, not just your own. But you must use your action, reaction, or movement to trigger it. #DnD https://t.co/SQDgueFog8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

How does that compare to the effect of Thunderwave which 'just happens', but it is the other person moving, not the caster, yet does not provoke an Attack of Opportunity? #DnD @JeremyECrawford — Tearstone (@Guardianmind) January 20, 2018

An effect like thunderwave doesn’t cause the moved creature to trigger an opportunity attack since it doesn’t use their action, reaction, or movement to propel them. (Thunderwave is mentioned in the rule on opportunity attacks in the PH.) #DnD https://t.co/vFAOXrqXQM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

In other words, a creature needs to use their movement to trigger AoOs, they can't be forcefully pushed/pulled or any other effect that would move them against their will. — Dan (@McQueen_Inc) January 20, 2018

You can trigger an opportunity attack when you’re moved against your will, but only if your move uses your action, reaction, or movement. A number of charm and fear effects do this. #DnD https://t.co/aP7DmvCCdC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

The dissonant whispers spell in the Player’s Handbook is an example of an effect that moves you against your will and can cause you to trigger an opportunity attack, because it uses your reaction to move you. #DnD https://t.co/SYYy4EWYHp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 20, 2018

So Warlock's Repelling Blast Invocation won't cause an opportunity attack? I was just debating this last night. — Uriah Brown (@Panoramic_Panda) January 20, 2018