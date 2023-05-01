Does Alchemist’s Fire on hit adds DEX modifier to damage?

2 thoughts on “Does Alchemist’s Fire on hit adds DEX modifier to damage?

  1. Jonathan R Bennison says:

    Would you apply Sneak Attack to a qualified attack?

    It is treated as an improvised, Ranged Weapon.

    So would Advantage or an adjacent ally, as normal, apply Sneak Attack damage to increase, the Fire Damage? Just as it would apply to, a DM thrown Dart, fired Arrow, or thrown improvised ranged rock?

    Reply
  2. Phoenix says:

    Sneak Attack requires you to use finesse or ranged weapon.

    Alchemist’s fire isn’t a ranged weapon, it’s improvised weapon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.