Does Alchemist’s Fire on hit adds DEX modifier to damage?

@JeremyECrawford given the fact that throwing Alchemist's Fire is "Use an Object" action, on hit it adds DEX modifier to damage?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 25, 2018
Alchemist's fire is treated as an improvised weapon. When you hurl it at someone, you make a ranged attack against them. The damage roll of a ranged weapon attack includes your Dexterity modifier. #DnD https://t.co/SHHBAGcr1h
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
Would you (personally) classify the impact as bludgeoning, piercing, or fire damage? I could see the logic for any of those.
I'm leaning towards bludgeoning, myself.
And now I'm shocked that none of my players have ever actually thrown any of the alchemist's fire they have.
— David Swanson (@DavidDaSwan) January 25, 2018
Alchemist's fire deals fire damage. 🔥 #DnD https://t.co/U8ma8vFAMV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
Isn’t “On a hit, the target takes 1d4 fire damage at the start of each of its turns” an exception to that rule though? It’s not dealing damage on impact the way a normal ranged attack would. The exception is about timing; you take the damage later, rather than on impact. That exception doesn't alter the general rule about damage rolls.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
Well wouldnt it be strength mod? since it's an improvised weapon you're throwing and it doesnt have the finesse property? kinda like a dagger vs a handaxe https://t.co/rh1CQkcCtD
— Austin Gray (@Austin_Khaz) January 25, 2018
The description of alchemist's fire says you make a ranged attack. Ranged weapon attacks use Dexterity, unless another rule tells you otherwise. Even improvised weapons follow the normal rules for melee and ranged attacks. #DnD https://t.co/fsrK6XyFuw
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
So 0+dex fire damage then 1d4 fire damage at the start of each of their turns?
— Flashy's Dragon Maid (@DrewFlashy1) January 25, 2018
Alchemist fire delays its damage roll; it doesn't happen at the moment of impact. The damage roll is at the start of each of the target's turns. #DnD https://t.co/UhZzCtfNoh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018
Someone brought up the interaction of Deflect Missiles an Alchemist Fire as well, which is even more complicated! I'm glad people are discussing the possibilities! It's always fun when people discover things that have been in the books since 2014. Like finding gold right in your backyard!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018
2 thoughts on “Does Alchemist’s Fire on hit adds DEX modifier to damage?”
Would you apply Sneak Attack to a qualified attack?
It is treated as an improvised, Ranged Weapon.
So would Advantage or an adjacent ally, as normal, apply Sneak Attack damage to increase, the Fire Damage? Just as it would apply to, a DM thrown Dart, fired Arrow, or thrown improvised ranged rock?
Sneak Attack requires you to use finesse or ranged weapon.
Alchemist’s fire isn’t a ranged weapon, it’s improvised weapon.