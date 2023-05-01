Does Alchemist’s Fire on hit adds DEX modifier to damage?

@JeremyECrawford given the fact that throwing Alchemist's Fire is "Use an Object" action, on hit it adds DEX modifier to damage? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 25, 2018

Alchemist's fire is treated as an improvised weapon. When you hurl it at someone, you make a ranged attack against them. The damage roll of a ranged weapon attack includes your Dexterity modifier. #DnD https://t.co/SHHBAGcr1h — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018

Would you (personally) classify the impact as bludgeoning, piercing, or fire damage? I could see the logic for any of those. I'm leaning towards bludgeoning, myself. And now I'm shocked that none of my players have ever actually thrown any of the alchemist's fire they have. — David Swanson (@DavidDaSwan) January 25, 2018

Isn’t “On a hit, the target takes 1d4 fire damage at the start of each of its turns” an exception to that rule though? It’s not dealing damage on impact the way a normal ranged attack would. The exception is about timing; you take the damage later, rather than on impact. That exception doesn't alter the general rule about damage rolls. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018

Well wouldnt it be strength mod? since it's an improvised weapon you're throwing and it doesnt have the finesse property? kinda like a dagger vs a handaxe https://t.co/rh1CQkcCtD — Austin Gray (@Austin_Khaz) January 25, 2018

The description of alchemist's fire says you make a ranged attack. Ranged weapon attacks use Dexterity, unless another rule tells you otherwise. Even improvised weapons follow the normal rules for melee and ranged attacks. #DnD https://t.co/fsrK6XyFuw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018

So 0+dex fire damage then 1d4 fire damage at the start of each of their turns? — Flashy's Dragon Maid (@DrewFlashy1) January 25, 2018

Alchemist fire delays its damage roll; it doesn't happen at the moment of impact. The damage roll is at the start of each of the target's turns. #DnD https://t.co/UhZzCtfNoh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018