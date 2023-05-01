Blood Hunter question: Do blood curses work on vampires or only for Profane Soul? . Asking for a friend trying to put a blood curse on Strahd at level 4… Vampires do indeed have blood in their body, by my reckoning, in most settings. Feeding only intensifies the argument. So I would rule yes to being effected by a blood curse.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 14, 2018