@JeremyECrawford Say my fighter died twice in 2 game days. Does -4 the penalty accrued from Raise Dead stack for each casting? I know spells usually don't stack, but Raise Dead sounds peculiar #DnD
— Hiten Dave (@HitD7) March 14, 2018
A spell doesn't stack with itself. #DnD https://t.co/Syfqhbz0fq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
TBH, if you have to be affected by an raise dead spell twice within one day, the DM either want your fighter dead for good, or you should consider playing more safe.