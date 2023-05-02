Have a D&D rules question? There's a good chance I've answered it!
1. Search the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/nlIvbEC7D7.
2. Search Twitter, typing my handle (@JeremyECrawford) and a relevant term, like "Twinned Spell."
3. Search https://t.co/5oYKuatgLB. #DnD pic.twitter.com/JXtO9catjP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 18, 2017
2 thoughts on “Have a Dungeons & Dragons rules question?”
Correct, current link to the sage advise would be: https://media.wizards.com/2019/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf
Mighty MM
Thank you, unfortunately I can’t change the link inside the embedded tweet of Master Jeremy.