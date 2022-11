Do you think there are Monks in Ashari society? Way of the Four Elements of course fits into their fantasy really well. Or do you envision Ashari as being only druids? Thank you The Ashari are many different types of people. The leaders may often be Druids, but some leaders and prominent figures in their history have been Fighters, Clerics, Monks, Paladins, etc.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 27, 2018