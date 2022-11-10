Are there any higher education options on Tal’dorei?

Matt, I’m a new DM running a campaign in Tal’Dorei (pre everything), and I was wondering aside from the Alabaster Lyceum and the Erudite quarter, are there any higher education options on the continent, that are not magic related but something akin to universities? Both of those locations offer higher learning aside from Arcane pursuits, so contain students of all studies. Beyond those, Whitestone might have begun developing a smaller-scale place of learning.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 18, 2019