@JeremyECrawford I'm curious — do you know what the original intent of Shield Master was regarding action timing? I think it would be fine to reword the feat like so (just 1st bullet changed): pic.twitter.com/6pYGjIfrM0
— James Silva (@Jamezila) May 14, 2018
The intent is that you take the Attack action and then you can shield bash.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 22, 2018
I want to talk to the 300 spartan soldiers who would chose to forgo a shield bash first to gain the advantage against the Persians.
You are generous as you are divine, O king of kings. Such an FEAT a madman would refuse. But the, uh, the idea of kneeling to this RULING, it’s- You see, slaughtering all those men of yours has, uh, well it’s left a nasty cramp in my leg, so kneeling will be hard for me.