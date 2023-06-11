Do you know what the original intent of Shield Master was regarding action timing?

One thought on “Do you know what the original intent of Shield Master was regarding action timing?

  1. Nathan Cusick says:

    I want to talk to the 300 spartan soldiers who would chose to forgo a shield bash first to gain the advantage against the Persians.

    You are generous as you are divine, O king of kings. Such an FEAT a madman would refuse. But the, uh, the idea of kneeling to this RULING, it’s- You see, slaughtering all those men of yours has, uh, well it’s left a nasty cramp in my leg, so kneeling will be hard for me.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.