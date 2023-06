Jeremy Crawford Design Q&A

hello and welcome to another dragon Plus

also have a chance to meet with Jeremy

Crawford every other week to talk a

little bit more about the ongoing design

process especially following the happy

fun hour which does a lot of design

concept and ideation we felt it was a

good opportunity to follow that with

sort of how the design process continues

to work within the halls of D&D is that

an accurate statement as well that that

is totally on target and in fact as I

think I’ve mentioned before when we’re

on here I’m often right in between

design meetings so right after being on

here I’ll be going into a meeting where

we are going to be digging deep into

monster stat blocks for a book we

haven’t even announced oh yes so we’re

saving you from a meeting so that’s a

good thing

anyway and for folks who might not be

familiar with my guests although of

course many of you already are Jeremy

Crawford is the lead rules designer for

Dungeons & Dragons

the lead designer of the players

handbook and the game’s managing editor

all true statements all true all true

how does he do all those I know if only

I kept it written down so Before we jump

into questions and for for the topic of

this week’s dragon plus and I’ve been

calling this the design plus as well for

this week we did want to very briefly

touch upon as you might expect the Giant

soul sorcerer was released yesterday for

unearthed Arcana we will have a lot to

discuss about the

continuing design that unearthed Arkana

material in this week but more so in in

weeks to come last time we did collect a

good number of questions from our

viewers and so we also wanted to make

sure that we did have an opportunity to

address those questions so rate we’ve

collected to compile those and we’ll be

going through quite a few of those

initially this hour as well before we

begin I did want to say quick thank you

to everyone who tuned in to the stream

of many eyes and for those who were

participating in any capacity whether

you were watching or chatting or

moderating thank you so much to our

moderators who were who were in

attendance as well or firfer guests such

as Jeremy who actually made the trek

down to Los Angeles and I I spent a good

portion of the weekend DMing but rather

than on camera I was backstage getting

to DM long-form games so you know the

streams had those really fun 90-minute

sessions while backstage I was doing

three to four hour sessions with an

amazing build out with dwarven Forge

buildings and miniatures it was it was a

lot of fun I was meant talking to the

dungeon masters though that 90-minute

slots for some of the games that’s

that’s its own challenge that is tight

and knowing that somebody is coming

right after you and that you’ve got to

wrap up what’s going on in 90 minutes

that that could be a challenge unto

itself I’ll be doing a little bit of

that I think this weekend when I met

origins because it conventions often

there are you know slots that are 90

minutes long or sometimes 120 minutes

long and especially if you’re a

talkative DM like me can be it can be

challenging to wrap things up when you

see the clock ticking toward the end

it’s like I had that on my list so you

are jumping from event to event we had

the stream of many eyes in Los Angeles

last weekend you will be in origins of

the origins I fly i fly to columbus

tomorrow okay i will actually be doing a

sage advice live minimal on friday so

any of you who are watching if you’re

going to be at

origins please join me on Friday and you

can ask me D&D questions to your heart’s

content for one hour in person

also if you see me at origins or really

anywhere game store other convention

never hesitate to come up and say hi I

love talking to fellow D&D fans I can’t

promise that I will always be able to

answer the questions you have but I love

to I love to try and I’ll also be on a

panel on Saturday that will be about

LGBT themes in role-playing games and

I’ll also be DMing I will be a I

whenever I go to a convention I love

being a drop-in DM so if you’re in the

DND area if you’re approaching a table

and the DM looks like me as a good

chance it is in fact me or it’s one of

my doppelgangers whom I deployed into

the D in the area we were just talking

about that last hour at the happy fun

hour there’s time travel and clones and

all sorts of fun things that Micah’s

development was to cause rules

consternation z’ and desire hatred

design challenge yes

yes I was going to ask you the usual

what are you reading watching playing

the time travel I was just as an aside

Shelley mazza novels least favorite

convention in film as far as plot

devices it just throws it into a tizzy

oh god it got it what in the hell is he

doing right right so reading watching

playing anything with time-travel

nothing with time travels so watching I

saw the horror movie hereditary over the

weekend who is that good I enjoyed it I

will not watch that I cannot watch yeah

you can’t do horror movies but I can’t

even get through the preview correctly

without Wow freaking out so it it was up

my alley

it was trippy there is some stuff in it

that is sort of a callback to old horror

classics like Rosemary’s Baby and that

was Ursus never seen it uh it produced

by the same people who produced the

horror movie the witch which I loved

partly because as as anyone listening

might know I love hags and the witch

that film right that film has an

amazing portrayal of a classic fairytale

hag now that one I could walk myself

through gingerly because there’s not

it’s not that scary as it is eerie

hmm and you know not really jump scares

which that’s the real thing that I can’t

stand as when the tension gets ratcheted

ratchet and something’s coming at you I

can’t take that so the last not this not

this past weekend but the previous two

weekends before that I was playing D&D

this coming weekend I’ll be playing D&D

so this past weekend rather than playing

D&D I played a little bit of the video

game battle chasers on Nintendo switch

which it certainly has a lot of D&D

influence so it is yes it’s funny that

even the video games I play usually are

D&D adjacent yes and reading did we ask

reading reading let’s see what am i onto

now I am so I am reading now a four

volume series on the development of the

notion of evil in Western mythology

theology and history so it started in

the ancient world with various gods of

evil that appeared in different

Mediterranean religions how that then

influenced the development of

Christianity notions of evil and Judaism

for volume series I’m going to be

reading that for a while I’m on but I’m

already on vol 2 so light popcorn yes

page-turner yeah it’s by a historian

called Jeffrey Burton Russell I think I

got his name right very cool

so yeah I’ll have to pick your brain a

little later about hereditary yeah yes

in any case let’s sew it so again let’s

jump into some of the questions that you

had again we do go through the chat logs

from from every episode and we gathered

to compiled a few that we wanted to

address for everyone’s interest graph

pieces I’m gonna mangle every one of

your names because I cannot press is

required James what going back to Morton

Canaan’s Thoma foes what was your

favorite chapter to work on

it’s a tie in that book so first I’ve

mentioned the bestiary because I love

working on monsters and I already saw in

the chat if you ever seen me by the way

on here glancing over here what looks

like I’m glancing at this copy of Zanna

Thor’s guide to everything I’m actually

glancing at Bart’s laptop we see the

stream of questions

I saw someone ask when are we gonna have

one of these sessions a monster design

and I think it’s a great idea for us to

do it because I love love love working

on monsters they are these wonderful

standalone game design nuggets they each

tell a story if they’re designed well so

I loved working on the bestiary it was

such a fun range of nasty critters a lot

of high CR ones far more gross creatures

than we had intended I think I’ve

mentioned on here that we got to the end

we’re like wow a lot of these things are

disgusting but so tied for me was doing

a lot of the writing for the elf chapter

yes I really loved fleshing out the elf

mythology and some people have wondered

why did we delve so much into like elf

culture dwarf culture halfling culture

in a book called toma foes shouldn’t it

all be about things things you fight

right

like chapter one the blood war is all

about demons and devils which player

characters often are at war with where

as you get to the elf chapter and it’s

certainly there’s a lot about the the

dark society of the drow that has been

influenced by the evil god wolf but then

there’s also a lot about regular elves

well our thinking there is we wanted to

make sure you understood both sides of

the conflict that we weren’t just

telling you about the evil side in the

D&D multiverse but also about the sides

and and often it’s it’s not just one

side it’s multiple sides these various

groups that oppose it particularly

because people are often playing the

elves the dwarves the halflings etc who

are the opponents

of the drow the de where gar and so

forth so we wanted to to let you really

dig in deep to both sides of some of

these conflicts including the side that

you might be a part of so you’re it’s

providing tools to help build your

character but also for the dungeon

master to build more story into the

conflicts against this character exactly

yeah

yeah so that also then the DM would be

inspired to maybe do some world building

have some new insights and how to create

an elven culture you know what’s

distinctive about elves versus dwarves

versus you know gifts awry etc and

really dig in also into the myths behind

these peoples because ultimately as a

fantasy game so much of it is about that

that mythical layer and Morgan Kane

Morgan Kanan stomach foes is really in

many cases about kind of the mythical

side of the game about digging into some

of these stories that almost transform

any of the particulars I mean I’m not

I’m sorry not transformed transcend any

of the particular worlds within the D&D

multiverse there are there are details

about the gods about the origins of some

of these peoples in that book that

almost stand outside time like if you

look at the Forgotten Realms or gray

hawk or Dragonlance or any of our other

official settings you might think well

some of these details line up but others

don’t and we were very conscious about

that fact because again we were writing

again it’s sort of in mythical time

right basically about a prehistory about

this mysterious period in the

multiverses history before all the

worlds were formed because we’ve even

toyed internally with the idea of maybe

some of the worlds in the D&D multiverse

are older than others that some of the

big stories that were familiar with in

some of the worlds take place in wildly

different times in the multiverses

history and so maybe someday we will

unveil some of the some of the things

we’ve been exploring at that so

macro-level it it’s admittedly something

that is really fun for us as

storytellers to play around with but we

also have to check ourselves that we

don’t get too carried away because often

what DMS really need and players need is

just like what are the details for going

into this dungeon or going into this

town or talking to this Queen but that

said those myths can really help DMS

create these cosmic stories that really

resonate with people and help them

really dig into why do we even tell

stories about elves why do we care about

dwarves you know what in fantasy why

isn’t everyone just a human and so part

of yeah part of our goal is to dig into

why has D&D been fascinated by these

non-human peoples from the beginning and

then more broadly why is fantasy

storytelling for centuries been been

fascinated by these peoples who are

often kind of metaphors for different

aspects of the human psyche I imagine in

a way a campaign building is similar to

fiction writing and so far as there’s a

lot of background detail that you might

work up just for your own edification

but it should never necessarily get into

the way of the story right but still

useful to have so that you can tell the

story that you want yeah I did want it

speaking of which morning canis Toma

folks we have got Zenith I was glad to

everything in front of me just because I

loved the goldfish and how it took part

in the stream of money

yes but morning cannon stumble foes is

out now and doing doing quite well so I

did want to say quick thank you to

everyone who has picked up a copy of the

book thank you so much for supporting

Dungeons and Dragons and thank you for

making the purchase considering the

purchase of morning cannons so speaking

of things that we do this is like a

frequently asked question so let’s ask

it again frequently a Kamiya how can I

apply for a job at Wizards of the coast

I’d say keep an eye on our job pages on

the Wizards website if you see a job pop

that you are qualified for go for it if

you’re specifically looking to get work

as an editor or a writer or an artist or

a graphic designer

on our books then the best thing you can

do is do that work as much as you can

for another company for yourself by

putting things on the DMS guild yes just

make sure you’re you’re practicing your

craft because one of the best ways the

best way really to get good at what it

is we do is to do it and if if you can’t

immediately find a job where you’re

getting paid to do it do it as a

hobbyist do it for DMS guild get used to

getting feedback and also get used to as

I’ve talked about before evaluating your

own work be a critic of what it is

you’re writing what it is you’re drawing

what it is you’re laying out so that you

can hone your work you can make it the

best version that you can make it ask

your friends to review what you’ve

created really try to be as

dispassionate as possible always with

your reader or your viewer or whoever

your audience is always with their

enjoyment in mind so that you always

have it clear in your mind who you’re

doing this work for you want your you as

a creator you want to be happy as well

so make sure make sure you’re following

your own bliss while also providing as

much enjoyment to your audience as

possible and I would reiterate that now

days perhaps more than any other time

certainly there are those platforms

where you can express your hobby in a

more public forum right with with

eyeballs that include wizards the coast

on it deems guilt is a great example

where you’re able to put create your

work and put it out there for

consideration twitch I would say is

another platform to to use are you

running games there’s those channels

that we watch as

viewers or YouTube videos that we watch

as viewers and it’s it’s an opportunity

for anyone to express themselves and in

the brand to take part in the brand even

if it’s not an official capacity it’s

still within the brand family yeah

and and I would say too if you’re any

kind of creator don’t get discouraged by

initial failures rarely do things hit

the target on the first go I mean we we

demonstrate that by the fact that we are

constantly iterating with our design you

know we we will design something we

might throw out most of it we’ll try

again we’ll try again we’ll try again

the point is keep at the work keep at

the work keep at the work the other

thing is to in this this sometimes is a

tough message for people to hear having

good ideas isn’t good enough what what’s

going to get you forward and the work

you want to do and here all zero in on

game design or game editing or you know

being an artist what’s going to get you

ahead is doing the hard work of the

craft of actually putting words to paper

actually putting brush to canvas doing

the thing having a bunch of ideas that

you haven’t formed into a fashion that’s

digestible by somebody else that they

can then use and enjoy it means you’re

not there yet you haven’t done the work

and so really it’s all it’s about doing

the work do it again do it a few more

times iterate revise refine and if you

fall down keep picking yourself back up

get advice from other people and try new

approaches if you find your approach

isn’t working

see if you can take a step to the side

and suddenly you might have a path

forward when before you thought there

was a wall in front of you if you just

alter your approach a little bit

suddenly well I have a clear path I

could talk about this a lot no III think

there’s one of the things I’ve learned

in these discussions is definitely we

could structure many

a sort of curriculum out of our

discussions yeah and one of them would

be hey I’m interested in becoming a

career professional how do I go about

that yeah so maybe that’s content that

will formalize at some point and

together but I mean ultimately it can

all be boiled down to make stuff right

yeah I I ideas no matter how clever they

are are not good enough

gotta make stuff that I enjoy fiction

writing myself and it’s the same thing I

have a great ideas for 50 books mm-hmm

but it doesn’t matter until you get it

at least a draft out right and there’s

something okay I hate it well it’s

revised and revived

yes and you might revise it into a work

that you and your readers are happy with

right but you won’t know until you

actually have words on those pages yes

and it can be a challenge I will say

modern life families every jobs what it

it can be difficult to find that time to

get the pen to paper and commit but if

you can carve out just a little bit of

time consistently it does add up day by

day week by week it does that up and

then you have you have a project you

have a creation let’s move on to

minotaurs and centaurs that we discussed

the last couple of weeks there were

quite a few questions that came out of

it you know

centaurs wearing boots and so on and so

forth io Duff asks can centaurs write on

brooms and I’m assuming here someone

means a broom of flying broom sauce or

something like it or hobbyhorse so so

any question like this is always up to

the DM at the end of the day but luckily

we wrote some guidance on these sorts of

questions in the Dungeon Master’s guide

so if if you’re wondering not just about

centaurs but really any any being in D&D

who is who has Anatomy unlike a human or

another humanoid and you’re wondering

can they

or where a particular magic item if you

go to the front of the magic item

section in the Dungeon Master’s guide

there is a whole section on wearing

magic items and talks and gives

guidelines on what what sorts of

creatures can wear what and give some

suggestions for the DM to adjudicate it

I as a DM would say sure I mean a

centaur has hands to hold on to the

broom right and and that you know the

magic holding them underneath could hold

their their horsey half yeah so I is a

Dean DM would see no impediment to a

centaur riding around on a broom of fly

some things might look ridiculous but

they’re magic items they meld or shape

or they’re they’re usable from a game

mechanic perspective and in many cases

and and I never as a DM let ridiculous

stop me okay cuz often often ridiculous

especially if it to something players

really want will bring a lot of smiles

to the table and also sometimes I’m

impish in that if especially if a player

is being really insistent about

something that is pretty absurd yeah my

strategy is not to say no my strategy is

to say yes and lean in hard to the

absurdity I will often find in the next

session they never suggested again

because basically I’m like you want to

walk around with chocolate ice cream on

your face here you go here’s all the

chocolate ice cream on your face I’m

gonna ask did you have an example of

this that came up in your campaign so it

it almost never happens in my current

home game okay yeah well I could careful

honestly I do it at conventions

sometimes so you might see me do it if

you play at one of my tables in my home

game my players are so unboard for the

horror mood because you know we’re now

in year two of gothic horror and I

originally thought this campaign was

going to be only one year long but we

just keep going I didn’t realize I had

this much appetite for horror

oh boy so they are so on board for the

mood that this kind of thing really

comes up but even then they will often

want to come up with something bonkers

that the rules barely support and my

default and this is something we talked

a bit about in in the Dungeon Master’s

guide my default is I say yes and or

often what I’ll say is not yes but you

can try and and for me the DC might be

absurdly high but I’m not one will

rarely just say no outright so one of

the things that I tend to do and this

because I’m it relates to another

question is if it’s something that the

players really want however ridiculous

it is in many times that supersedes

whatever goal I think I’ve set out for

them to achieve that’s the thing that

they really want yeah oby know OGG ami

had asked what tips do you have for a DM

dealing with new players who don’t seem

to be self-motivated to do anything but

wander aimlessly how can i guide it

without pushing or dragging the party

around that’s a great question and that

in many ways has to do with adventure

design another topic we could do a deep

dive on in a future episode yes and we

should yeah yeah oh and again to be

clear to everybody today we’re gonna do

a lot of this sort of catching up on

questions we’ll do some more deep dives

in future episodes but the questions

started piling up and we thought it

would be good you had a lot of questions

we wanted to make sure we address them

at least one week on earth they’re kinda

just came out yesterday we will be

getting to Giants soul in and weeks to

come the giant soul sorcerer so so

regarding motivating those players who

really are having a hard time engaging

part of it is making sure in your

adventure design that there’s some hook

for the players that appeals either to

their characters pasts often appeals to

they’re just to their hearts appeals to

their sense

of basically their sense of good in the

world you know often if you put someone

in peril that will often be enough of a

motivation for the group to go to that

person’s aid so that’s why so many

adventures start with hooks of someone’s

in trouble go help them hey this person

you really care about really wants you

to go on this quest or hey you know we

talked we talked in our session zero

about how much your character loved her

grandfather who vanished decades ago and

bam session one I let you know there are

rumors that your grandfather was seen

who has not been seen in many a year

tales have now been told that he crossed

the threshold into this ancient temple

in the mountains

several people followed in him in him in

and then there was no sight of him that

in will be enough for many players to go

all right we’re heading up to that

mountain shrine we’re gonna start

investigating what happened to Grandpa

yes and so you want to just make it

personal for them for their characters

or make it crazy you know again all

right this village is burning down put

out the fire and then often you can just

have things start rolling from there

session zeros are really helpful I would

reiterate that as well we had a dragon

plus article a couple issues back where

it was Sam why gelt was and Kris to

Locke had cars they would pass around

the table to get a sense of who the

players who the characters were but it

kind of makes me think of a session zero

using some party games just to get a

sense of who the players are if you give

them just some random scenarios about

hey if you saw this what would you do or

your you know which would you pick

between these choices just to get a

sense of where the players motivations

are cause you know that’s going to

inform their their characters and just

see okay this is a group that is very

curious or is very cautious or will

definitely help the person in in danger

or is going to be you know tends to be

motive

by okay what can i what can I get out of

this so yeah there’s there’s a little

pre-planning that you can do with just a

quick conversation around the table

right and I would also say when you when

you do that pre-planning as a DM you

often only need to cook a few of the

characters because often if you hook a

few of the characters in enough yeah

they will serve as the force of gravity

that pulls the rest of the players with

them yeah so that then the players have

the perception that the motivation for

what’s going on came from within the

partying and not from the Dungeon Master

so I often love to plant seeds storey

seeds for particular characters and then

let those characters players actually do

the heavy lifting on pulling the story

in particular directions going back hey

my relative there’s rumors about them

being there I’m going right that’s going

to motivate the group at large and in a

lot of ways and so now it’s it’s a sort

of an internal consensus that they’re

going off how I often make sure that

other people are going to want to be

motivated is again I will often work in

some kind of moral appeal you know where

you’re gonna be going to help people

sometimes there will might be the the

glimmer of wealth at the end of of the

road because wealth is often a motivator

for certain characters I also in session

zero especially for a campaign a long

campaign rather than you know a one-shot

or something

I make sure there are deep connections

among the characters so that usually if

one character gets pulled along they’re

gonna pull the characters who they’re

deeply connected to along with them and

so characters in my campaigns a few of

them usually end up having some kind of

family relationships some of the

characters are often from the same

organization you have other characters

who might have been adventurers with

each other years before there might be

old friends you know I’ve had characters

who were as close to each other as you

know brother and sister or two brothers

years ago there was a campaign where one

of the characters was

the uncle who was raising his nephew if

you build those kinds of deep

connections in again all you often have

to do is just tug on one of the strings

and all the other strings come along for

the ride and that’s not to say there

can’t be multiple motivations either I

was just thinking you know why are they

going to Alderaan

well obi-wan wants to do the right thing

Luke wants to meet the princess and

Honda’s in it for the money right so and

but it’s the same goal that they’re

trying to achieve but that’s actually I

love that example because the bit about

the money for Han that comes from Leia I

remember correctly yes don’t worry

you’ll be well oh no no no no well cause

he might have been the Leo I might have

been Luke who said oh I think it was

Luke who said you’ll be rich yeah so

right right yeah so that’s a great

example in a way of party members

tugging on each other toward the goal

right you’re not gonna do it because you

want to be the princess I want to be a

princess right I need to come with me

that’s right

really quickly just because mad wolf

twelve I know you asked this multiple

times last stream and I want to get you

an answer

same question about consent ours ride

brooms can Eric ho Kragh where other

winged player characters were close so

again this goes right back to the

section and the Dungeon Master’s guide

where it talks about who or what can

wear various magic items check out check

out that section it will answer most of

your questions and although really the

rule can be boiled down to the DM

decides in that section gives a variety

of guidelines again just so you know the

spirit behind the writing of those rules

and I can tell you since I was the one

who finalized those rules my spirit

behind those rules is whenever possible

let it happen we this is why we built in

strict strict rules like the three item

attunement and whatnot that rule is

really meant to be the control and it’s

why actually in the Dungeon Master’s

guide when you look in the section on

tweaking the rules of the

we say tweek away but there are a few

rules in the game you’re better off

leaving alone one of them is

concentration one of them is the three

item attunement which of course then we

fiddled around with in the version of

the artificer who did a while ago

because again we were very careful and

we knew you know we we knew the risks we

were taking there yeah but one of the

reasons again why that strict rule is in

place is so that if you use that rule

you can then otherwise feel comfortable

saying yes because it’s like well as

long as you’re not you know busting out

of your normal three item attunement let

him wear what they want to wear and and

and if again if the issue is well it

might look ridiculous if the player

wants their character to look ridiculous

let them look ridiculous again I think

it’s often funny how like groups get

really concerned about policing the

appearance of other people’s characters

and it’s like again if if I want my

wizard to look look the fool let me do

it and but again part of the fun of D&D

is your choices can have consequences if

my character looks the fool and wanders

into town I will kind of enjoy it if the

DM then makes their consequence err it

makes it makes it so that there are

consequences where then the NPC’s are

noticing like why does this guy look

like a clown we’re gonna treat you like

a car yeah yeah I love the idea concept

of the rules as sort of this mat this

instrument panel and you can you know

adjust the dials here and there

change the channel change the volume

this one’s vertical hold so you might

not want to screw that one too much but

still it’s this Roisin of month along

the mat but but you know what even there

let’s say a DM decides what people

return to five items six items eight

items the game is not going to

disintegrate in your hands if you do

that but you are opening potentially the

door to a lot of insane interactions

between various magic items and more

importantly for us you’re opening the

door tool

seneschal complexity that could really

slow your game down and speed of play so

that you can focus on the fun and on the

story is almost always our our goal with

these things but if a DM and the group

is all for that like hey we’re all for

having eight items interacting with each

other and the DM is willing to accept

the consequences of that and the

potential adjudication headaches that’s

on that dungeon master and and again I’m

not going to say DM don’t do it because

again my my rule of thumb is follow your

bliss at your table mmm nudge D&D in the

direction that works best for you and

your players when you’re the dungeon

master but also just like I was saying

about being a game designer also be as a

DM don’t be afraid to iterate don’t be

afraid to admit alright maybe letting

people have attune to eight items that

was kind of a huge show pardon the

term and maybe we’re gonna maybe we’re

gonna dial that back or amateur Channel

yes so it yeah so also as DMS it’s okay

to have that frank conversation with

your players sometimes just like we do

about the game itself like this thing

didn’t quite work out the way we

intended the way we desired we’re gonna

change course we’re gonna adjust because

at the end of the day it’s not about

especially as Dungeon Master’s when

you’re damming a group of players it’s

not about being right it’s about having

a great time it’s about you smiling it’s

about your players smiling it’s about at

the end of the session remembering all

those awesome things that happened in

your adventure it’s like who cares if it

turned out a ruling you made or a ruling

that a player suggested turned out to be

a bad idea because the beauty is you can

change it you you can course correct

yeah you can have a frank conversation

with your group and say we’re now gonna

go this way and let’s give it a try and

if you are I if you are changing sort of

the laws of physics of your campaign you

know perhaps find a logical conclusion

to your current adventure path at the

moment just so you can get to the end of

here of the way that we’ve been playing

the rules so that when you do restart

you know you’re starting afresh if not

from a whole new campaign at least from

a whole new start to the adventure that

you and then your your and having open

and frank conversations with your

players also always good advice yeah a

little bit of a rules question here

Avista ‘no Sask –sf ein steed indicates

that you fight as a seamless unit yet

find greater steed says you control the

mountain come in combat excuse me is

this intentionally different per mounted

combat rules so the wording in fine

steed and find greater steed wait where

is the question can you point it to me

so i’m looking at the text thank you

abbas toronto the difference in wording

is intentional in fact man you you

followed this up great because this is

an example of me iterating the original

fine steed the way it’s worded the

seamless fighting unit spawned questions

naturally on what does this mean for the

mounted combat rules because in the

mounted combat rules we tell you when

you hop on a regular mount either it’s

it it is an independent mount or you’re

controlling it and it was unclear to

people in the original spell what our

intent was whether this magical mount

that the paladin conjures up gets to

choose or the paladin gets to choose

whether it’s independent or controlled

or whether we were suggesting it had to

be controlled right you summoned your

paladin horse but he hates you right

right so so when when I was working on

fine greater steed I decided hey here’s

a chance because there’s a new spell

that very similar to this other one for

me to put in greater clarity and to show

what’s intended for this spell also this

is important for you to know whether

you’re interpreting official rules

material or writing rules material of

your own it’s an exceptions based game

you’ll hear me say this a lot I never

tire of saying it because it is

fundamental to understanding how to

interpret the rules and also how to

write them and that is when you get into

something like a

well we think of a spell as an exception

this is it’s an exception to a general

rule the general rules in the game are

things like the combat rules the rules

on skills the general rules on spell

casting but as soon as you get into a

particular class feature a particular

magic item a particular feat a

particular spell a particular monster

you are in the realm of exceptions and

each of those exceptions is almost in a

way a universe unto itself what it says

inside once you’re inside that universe

what it says about itself applies only

to itself and it’s okay if there are

other spells that are even kind of

similar that work in a different way

because this is really important because

again this goes back to the theme of we

want the game to be easy to play in a

straightforward as possible when you’re

reading a spell and playing that spell

you don’t have to worry about what other

spells say mm-hm all you have to care

about is what does this spell say yeah

but that means then as a designer you

need to do as much as you can to make

sure each of those rules exceptions

you’re creating can indeed stand on its

own and answers the most important

questions that you’re likely players are

going to have now you might be wondering

how do we know what are the most

important questions this is where

playtesting comes in and play testing

can be actual play it can also be it can

also that can also be shorthand for get

thousands of people to read it and give

us feedback and then also play testing

can be after the fact play once

something is published and we all just

keep using it year after year and so

this fine Steve versus fine grater steed

difference is a great example of after

the fact play testing of we all used it

many many times and it became clear that

other spell could have been clearer and

so we learned that lesson and made sure

to apply that lesson when designing a

new spell and our hands weren’t tied

because the beauty is the other beauty

of a specific thing always beating a

general thing is our hands are tied when

we’re doing later design we don’t have

to keep repeating the mistakes like

there’s no rule in D&D that’s

every spell must be exactly like the

spells in you know in terms of its

formatting and wording as every spell

that’s come before it know if if we have

figured out a better way to do things

we’re going to do it in newer spells

people will then ask again this is both

this is important for you to understand

both as a user of the rules but also as

a potential designer of them people will

ask well does the newer thing then

invalidate the older thing indeed it

does not because again that’s the beauty

of an exceptions based design is each of

those things can stand on its own and

nothing is taken away from the old thing

by the new thing doing something

differently if you still like how the

old thing works the old thing is still

fabulous and basically if it is still

for you to use one of my favorite word’s

if it’s still juicy for you enjoy it it

and and don’t let anyone talk you out of

it

there sometimes as gamers we get so

passionate and we’ll be so excited about

one thing it can be very tempting to try

to talk somebody else out of their

enjoyment please please don’t do that

because the beauty of D&D is that we can

each enjoy different things that’s a

part of the games design important for

you to understand as a potential

designer of the game that when you’re

designing for like a person who loves

wizards you have different goals than

you do if you’re designing for a person

who loves fighters or a person who loves

clerics or a person who loves robes you

want to make sure that you are appealing

to all of this huge spectrum of

enjoyments that people have having to do

with different styles of play different

styles of storytelling and so one person

enjoying thing a takes nothing away from

somebody else enjoying thing B and in

fact di D is designed so that a DND

party is strongest when you have a

little bit of a and a little bit of B

and a little bit of seeing a little bit

of D and they are working together and

playing off each other’s strengths it is

a challenge for the dungeon master and I

give all credit as always to Dungeon

Master’s out in the world

managing those playstyles they’re varied

they could be different they can come

into conflict they can come into great

cooperation mm-hmm

but but yes kudos to the to the DMS of

the world a see cook a cook they cook 32

I’m guessing you’re a cook and you’re 32

years old asks lead with a carrot

instead of the stick this was when we

were talking about I believe we were

talking about

minotaurs and centaurs and their ability

to score adjustments lead with a carrot

instead of the stick but why do the

cobalt and ork get penalties ah so we’ve

gotten this question before the orc and

the kobold race options which appear in

Volos guide to monsters as we say in the

introduction of the section where those

monsters appear they are exceptional on

here we go here’s that at that theme of

this is an exceptions based game that we

knew that we were violating one of the

principles that guides our design for a

typical race option in D&D but as we

note in that in that book we did that on

purpose

because in most settings these are

usually villainous options and part of

the story of D&D is goblin oins in

particular and orcs have often tried to

conquer the other peoples they’ve often

been tyrannical and whatnot and we also

wanted to show that there is potentially

even a mechanical reason for why they

ultimately keep losing that said we know

that you know a penalty is not for

everybody and if it’s a real sticking

point in a particular group the player

could ask the DM if the penalty could be

waived that that those penalties are a

great example of mechanics largely

serving a story purpose and that’s what

I was gonna ask yes Minh Town like it’s

too disincentivize players from choosing

these challenging race options

much as it is hitting the the correct

story beats for for what feels right for

for the for the world yeah exactly yep

because as I mentioned when we talked a

bit about the Centaur and the Minotaur

race design more than almost anything

else in the game is us walking a

tightrope between building satisfying

player mechanics and world building

because we’re not just making statements

about your character we’re making

statements about D&D worlds and how

these different groups have

traditionally interacted with each other

but again often in in particular

campaigns the story is about defying

those traditions so DM if you’re telling

a story and let’s say you’re dwarves in

your home campaign setting don’t even

live underground well you might want to

swap out dwarven stone cunning for

something else and come up with a new

racial trait to go into that spot you

can you can always tweak the dots yes

they’re able to tweak today absolutely

and and as with anything if you do do

that kind of tweaking just see it how it

plays out if if the group loves it

you’ve you’ve hit a home run if it falls

flat again this is the beauty of it you

can admit that it fell flat and you can

iterate and here’s the other thing doing

that as a dungeon master is a fantastic

way to develop your chops as a potential

DND designer all of us on staff who’ve

been working on DND for a decade or more

started out really doing just that

tweaking things as DMS trying them out

trying them out again

and being willing to admit when

something doesn’t work and that

admission is often the first step toward

getting you toward that awesome design

where people are gonna be like oh I just

love it that that really brought this

story to life or this character to life

or you know really added just that

special something to that monster that

wouldn’t have been there

otherwise it you reminded me of

something I wanted to bring up a couple

of questions ago which is after the fact

we’re gonna need to go into reddit at

some point because I’d love to start a

thread asking the dungeon master is out

there have you set up campaigns or

adventures where you have tweaked the

dials way more than you might have been

comfortable with and what were the

results I’d love to hear some of the

stories that have come out of that

playing around with the instrumentation

because because each of us as dungeon

masters in a way has way more Liberty

than I and the rest of the team have as

the game’s official designers the reason

why I say that is our job is to model

the most typical thing in D&D and if you

want to design that’s a really important

thing to keep in mind that you are if

you’re designing for broad consumption

you’re designing and broad consumption

and specifically in Dungeons & Dragons

you’re designing for the most typical

things typically unless of course this

sort of what’s on the tin tells you

here’s this really a typical thing

that’s also awesome and we do that

ourselves occasionally as we did with

the Goblin in the orc but as DMS there’s

not often when you’re DME your own

setting or even when you’re using an

official setting because like if you’re

damning and The Forgotten Realms in your

home game that’s your Forgotten Realms

right suddenly you can do what you want

you can make the tweaks that feel the

right for your group you’re designing

for your table exact as opposed to as

many tables as we man we we’re almost at

three we haven’t even gotten through all

the questions that we compiled from last

time and we haven’t even touched upon

the giant soul sorcerer we’ll go a

couple minutes after if that’s all right

I know and then I have to run off to my

Mauser design meeting so we will we’ll

wrap up here quickly with another

question or two I did want to jump ahead

with just a couple of announcements

again next week we will be talking to

the folks at Idol champions and then the

week after we’ll be returning with

Jeremy to continue design plus

discussion so we will continue to

address questions as they come up as

much as possible oh man we’ve got one

too to highlight for this time or next

night if we if I answer we’re never

gonna get to the giant soul okay so I

wanted to answer the question about

advancing animal companions so we’ll do

that next time okay

so we’ll continue to address your

questions we’ll we’ll begin on the giant

soul source or next time as well I did

want to just quickly mention as the

dragon post livestream dragon plus issue

20 is available now for free on iOS

Android and as always at dragon mag com

we’ve got some great content including

stream of many eyes behind-the-scenes

features we’ve got some cartoons from

Jason Thompson about the you go oaths

and a piece from The Adventure Zone a

comic preview here they’re bigger blends

and they’re playable adventure I believe

in full return to the test of initiation

based on one of their podcast episodes

now they compiled that into a playable

scenario so if you’re fan of The

Adventure Zone look for that in this

issue of Dragon Plus again thanks to

everyone who was participating in the

stream of many eyes watching chatting

able to to take part F for folks that

were there in Los Angeles thank you so

so much for coming on down and taking

part and this weekend again we do have

origins coming up so a live sage advice

panel will be taking place on Friday

bring your questions anything D&D

related they don’t even have to be rules

D&D beyond will be live streaming from

origins for for all day on Friday so

we’ll be hosting them as much as

possible on the D&D channel as well I I

will I will even lurch onto onto that

stage at some point so let’s see I think

that’s all the announcements that I

wanted to give we’ve got four minutes

is there one question that we can

address informer so do you want to touch

on the giant soul sorcerer and we can

yeah I want to touch on the Giants

little source were real quick we can do

we can do some detailed discussion in

our next one one of the things I wanted

to say about the giant cell source were

in in comparison to the order domain

because we started the series together

talking about the order domain yes and I

mentioned that between the initial

concept that people got to see some of

in Mike’s happy fun hour and then

unearthed Arcana we made a ton of

changes in fact at least 75% of what was

in under Turkana was different from what

was original that sometimes happens in

the development process where as I

talked about then we throw out a whole

lot and we iterate we iterate we iterate

and then based on the play test feedback

world get back will iterate some more so

in contrast what I wanted to say is

sometimes you’ll get you’ll get a

concept that is sound enough that has

enough sort of good story meat that

informed its rules design that a lot of

the original concept makes it through

the initial round of development and

redesign and that’s true of the giant

sole sorcerer a lot of what’s here

people will recognize from the concept

version that appeared in the happy fun

hour a lot of what I did was refined

rather than removing something and

replacing it with new design this was a

case of and this is almost always the

case by the way if you have strong story

concept almost always if you carry that

through your game design your game

design is going to be better if you

start instead for D&D with I just want

to design these cool mechanics oh boy is

that a crapshoot on whether you’re gonna

end up with anything good

like clever mechanics will almost never

stick the landing as well as something

that is actualizing a story in a

resonant way because our game is a story

game it’s that simple that if people

look at it and they’re like I can

imagine this thing an Indian

I can imagine this person on an

adventure that is a designer as what

you’re going for not oh my god I’ve come

up with the most clever way to move

people around on the grid and I say that

self critically because as many of us

who have been working on D and E for

many of many years we have done the

equivalent many times of whoo I’ve I’ve

come up with this clever way to move

people around on the grid and it turns

out that is rarely as exciting to people

as this these rules make me think of an

awesome character an amazing event a

whole adventure I want to spring up out

of this person’s backstory or this

monsters ecology etc so story first

story first story first and that’s why

the Giants will sorcerer exited its

concept Inc as in really solid shape

right away I’ll talk about before we run

out of time

the first feature Jotun resilience this

feature echoes the first feature that

the draconic sorcerer has in the players

handbook and you will notice those of

you who are familiar not only with that

feature in the turkic sorcerer but also

with the original concept adverse of

Jochen resilience there used to be a

second piece to it right now it

increases your hit point maximum every

time you gain a sorcerer level but it

used to also give you an additional

benefit that allowed you to use your

Constitution instead of your dexterity

as a part of your armor class

calculations I ended up cutting that

second piece because the Giant soul

sorcerer at first level was already

strong enough without having that little

extra bit which ultimately would have

led to a lot of confusion because as I

looked at all of the different ways that

Constitution could be you know swapped

in in place of dexterity throughout the

game there it started bringing up more

questions than the potential

good that that little bit in the feature

could bring and by the way if you’re

ever wondering when you’re looking at

your own design is there something I

should cut that’s often a good test have

you designed something that basically

poses more questions than the fun that

it’s potentially going to deliver and or

another way of putting it is is it more

interesting than it is fun

I often for me often my ears perk up and

I and I go on alert if I hear a design

being described solely as interesting it

to me and is far more important than a

design be fun the design be inspiring

that there’s something there where a

person sees it and they’re like I get it

I know how to use it and I understand

how this fits into my character when

we’re talking about design that’s a

player character focused when it’s

instead ooh

again some variation of moving people

around on the grid or oh I’ve come up

with this very math doubt way of

delivering this mechanic I guarantee you

most people who play this game that will

not resonate for them you want to try to

deliver your mechanic in as straight

forward away as possible

where person who’s not an expert in

every nuance of DND rules can read it

and get it and also at the end of the

day the Giants will sorcerer simply

didn’t need that little extra kicker

because I look at everything at a

particular level holistically the Giants

will source were is also getting extra

spells at first level and for the soul

who has a pretty constrained number of

spells known right that’s a saucy

benefit to suddenly get that additional

amount of flexibility and as a giant

slow sorcerer you pick which type of

giant you’re connected to and bam at

first level you know two extra spells

and also something we did here that’s

similar to what we do in cleric domains

some of the spells in this little table

are not normally sorceress spells so it

also means you’re gaining access to some

spells that you would normally have to

multi-class to get or you know take a

feat like magic initia to get but

instead here you get and you’ll see

spells like armor of Agathis or heroism

or shillelagh that are not normally

available to sorcerers so you get these

you get these extras and again that’s a

juicy benefit and hey you get more at

third level where you get some more

powerful spells so we’re out of time

talk more about the giant cell sorcerer

next time but again this this subclass

starts off strong at first level also

something that I always have in mind

with first level subclass features which

not all classes have because some

classes have their subclass kick in at

2nd or 3rd level first level subclass

features can be dicey once we account

for multi classing I have said before

that we don’t we don’t normally do our

multi classing pass until we’ve decided

we’re actually going to publish

something so I’ve not done a full multi

class analysis on this although I have

to admit I always do a little bit my

initial pass and so I that’s also why I

often try to keep first level subclass

features tight and and being just enough

because if you’d go too overboard and

you’re at a table where they use multi

classing everyone wants and there’s

nothing wrong with multi class saying

yeah but I like multi classing I like

the motivation to be usually story

reasons and not oh I just want to cherry

pick the best features from this

constellation of class I had to keep up

with the Joneses I have to have a level

of this class because everyone has that

yeah I’m also gonna go with Jotun

resilience is a great name for a giant

soul sorcerer yes yes or a wrestler of

some yeah

yeah I like it of the stream of anyway

yeah yeah alright well let Jeremy get to

his next meeting where he’s gonna be

designing monsters in in an official

behind-the-scenes capacity but thank you

as always for joining the live stream

thank you and thank you everyone for for

watching yes as always thank you so much

to our viewers to our followers to our

subscribers thank you so much we’ll be

back with Jeremy in two weeks we’ll be

back next week with Arnold champions

again we’ve got dnews coming up shortly

at 3:30 dice camera action will be

vodcast in from the stream of mini eyes

their episode there this week and then I

believe they’ll be back the following so

stick around and thank you as always for

