Jeremy Crawford Design Q&A

totally on target and in fact as I<br /> think I’ve mentioned before when we’re<br /> on here I’m often right in between<br /> design meetings so right after being on<br /> here I’ll be going into a meeting where<br /> we are going to be digging deep into<br /> monster stat blocks for a book we<br /> haven’t even announced oh yes so we’re<br /> saving you from a meeting so that’s a<br /> good thing<br /> anyway and for folks who might not be<br /> familiar with my guests although of<br /> course many of you already are Jeremy<br /> Crawford is the lead rules designer for<br /> Dungeons & Dragons<br /> the lead designer of the players<br /> handbook and the game’s managing editor<br /> all true statements all true all true<br /> how does he do all those I know if only<br /> I kept it written down so Before we jump<br /> into questions and for for the topic of<br /> this week’s dragon plus and I’ve been<br /> calling this the design plus as well for<br /> this week we did want to very the Giant
soul sorcerer was released yesterday for
unearthed Arcana we will have a lot to
discuss about the
continuing design that unearthed Arkana
material in this week but more so in in
weeks to come last time we did collect a
good number of questions from our
viewers and so we also wanted to make
sure that we did have an opportunity to
address those questions trek<br /> down to Los Angeles and I I spent a good<br /> portion of the weekend DMing but rather<br /> than on camera I was backstage getting<br /> to DM long-form games so you know the<br /> streams had those really fun 90-minute<br /> sessions while backstage I was doing<br /> three to four hour sessions with an<br /> amazing build out with dwarven Forge<br /> buildings and miniatures it was it was a<br /> lot of fun I was meant talking to the<br /> dungeon masters though that 90-minute<br /> slots for some of the games that’s<br /> that’s its own challenge that is tight<br /> and knowing that somebody is coming<br /> right after you and that you’ve got to<br /> wrap up what’s going on in 90 minutes<br /> that that could be a challenge unto<br /> itself I’ll be doing a little bit of<br /> that I think this weekend when I met<br /> origins because it conventions often<br /> there are you know slots that are 90<br /> minutes long or sometimes 120 minutes<br /> long and especially if you’re a<br /> talkative DM like me can be it can be<br /> challenging to wrap things up when you<br /> see the clock ticking toward the end<br /> it’s like I had that on my list so you<br /> are jumping from event to event we had<br /> the stream of many eyes in Los Angeles<br /> last weekend you will be in origins of<br /> the origins I fly i fly to columbus<br /> tomorrow okay i will actually be doing a<br /> sage advice live minimal on friday so<br /> any of you who are watching if you’re<br /> going to be at<br /> origins please join me on Friday and you<br /> can ask me D&D questions to your heart’s<br /> content for one hour in person<br /> also if you see me at origins or really<br /> anywhere game store other convention<br /> never hesitate to come up and say hi I<br /> love talking to fellow D&D fans I can’t<br /> promise that I will always be able to<br /> answer the questions you have but I love<br /> to I love to try and I’ll also be on a<br /> panel on Saturday that will be about<br /> LGBT themes in role-playing games and<br /> I’ll also be DMing I will be a I<br /> whenever I go to a convention I love<br /> being a drop-in DM so if you’re in the<br /> DND area if you’re approaching a table<br /> and the DM looks like me as a good<br /> chance it is in fact me or it’s one of<br /> my doppelgangers whom I deployed into<br /> the D in the area we were just talking<br /> about that last hour at the happy fun<br /> hour there’s time travel and clones and<br /> all sorts of fun things that Micah’s<br /> development was to cause rules<br /> consternation z’ and desire hatred<br /> design challenge yes<br /> yes I was going to ask you the usual<br /> what are you reading watching playing<br /> the time travel I was just as an aside<br /> Shelley mazza novels least favorite<br /> convention in film as far as plot<br /> devices it just throws it into a tizzy<br /> oh god it got it what in the hell is he<br /> doing right right so reading watching<br /> playing anything with time-travel<br /> nothing with time travels so watching I<br /> saw the horror movie hereditary over the<br /> weekend who is that good I enjoyed it I<br /> will not watch that I cannot watch yeah<br /> you can’t do horror movies but I can’t<br /> even get through the preview correctly<br /> without Wow freaking out so it it was up<br /> my alley<br /> it was trippy there is some stuff in it<br /> that is sort of a callback to old horror<br /> classics like Rosemary’s Baby and that<br /> was Ursus never seen it uh it produced<br /> by the same people who produced the<br /> horror movie the witch which I loved<br /> partly because as as anyone listening<br /> might know I love hags and the witch<br /> that film right that film has an<br /> amazing portrayal of a classic fairytale<br /> hag now that one I could walk myself<br /> through gingerly because there’s not<br /> it’s not that scary as it is eerie<br /> hmm and you know not really jump scares<br /> which that’s the real thing that I can’t<br /> stand as when the tension gets ratcheted<br /> ratchet and something’s coming at you I<br /> can’t take that so the last not this not<br /> this past weekend but the previous two<br /> weekends before that I was playing D&D<br /> this coming weekend I’ll be playing D&D<br /> so this past weekend rather than playing<br /> D&D I played a little bit of the video<br /> game battle chasers on Nintendo switch<br /> which it certainly has a lot of D&D<br /> influence so it is yes it’s funny that<br /> even the video games I play usually are<br /> D&D adjacent yes and reading did we ask<br /> reading reading let’s see what am i onto<br /> now I am so I am reading now a four<br /> volume series on the development of the<br /> notion of evil in Western mythology<br /> theology and history so it started in<br /> the ancient world with various gods of<br /> evil that appeared in different<br /> Mediterranean religions how that then<br /> influenced the development of<br /> Christianity notions of evil and Judaism<br /> for volume series I’m going to be<br /> reading that for a while I’m on but I’m<br /> already on vol 2 so light popcorn yes<br /> page-turner yeah it’s by a historian<br /> called Jeffrey Burton Russell I think I<br /> got his name right very cool<br /> so yeah I’ll have to pick your brain a<br /> little later about hereditary yeah yes<br /> in any case let’s sew it so again let’s<br /> jump into some of the questions that you<br /> had again we do go through the chat logs<br /> from from every episode and we gathered<br /> to compiled a few that we wanted to<br /> address for everyone’s interest graph<br /> pieces I’m gonna mangle every one of<br /> your names because I cannot press is<br /> required James what going back to Morton<br /> Canaan’s Thoma foes what was your<br /> favorite chapter to work on<br /> it’s a tie in that book so first I’ve<br /> mentioned the bestiary because I love<br /> working on monsters and I already saw in<br /> the chat if you ever seen me by the way<br /> on here glancing over here what looks<br /> like I’m glancing at this copy of Zanna<br /> Thor’s guide to everything I’m actually<br /> glancing at Bart’s laptop we see the<br /> stream of questions<br /> I saw someone ask when are we gonna have<br /> one of these sessions a monster design<br /> and I think it’s a great idea for us to<br /> do it because I love love love working<br /> on monsters they are these wonderful<br /> standalone game design nuggets they each<br /> tell a story if they’re designed well so<br /> I loved working on the bestiary it was<br /> such a fun range of nasty critters a lot<br /> of high CR ones far more gross creatures<br /> than we had intended I think I’ve<br /> mentioned on here that we got to the end<br /> we’re like wow a lot of these things are<br /> disgusting but so tied for me was doing<br /> a lot of the writing for the elf chapter<br /> yes I really loved fleshing out the elf<br /> mythology and some people have wondered<br /> why did we delve so much into like elf<br /> culture dwarf culture halfling culture<br /> in a book called toma foes shouldn’t it<br /> all be about things things you fight<br /> right<br /> like chapter one the blood war is all<br /> about demons and devils which player<br /> characters often are at war with where<br /> as you get to the elf chapter and it’s<br /> certainly there’s a lot about the the<br /> dark society of the drow that has been<br /> influenced by the evil god wolf but then<br /> there’s also a lot about regular elves<br /> well our thinking there is we wanted to<br /> make sure you understood both sides of<br /> the conflict that we weren’t just<br /> telling you about the evil side in the<br /> D&D multiverse but also about the sides<br /> and and often it’s it’s not just one<br /> side it’s multiple sides these various<br /> groups that oppose it particularly<br /> because people are often playing the<br /> elves the dwarves the halflings etc who<br /> are the opponents<br /> of the drow the de where gar and so<br /> forth so we wanted to to let you really<br /> dig in deep to both sides of some of<br /> these conflicts including the side that<br /> you might be a part of so you’re it’s<br /> providing tools to help build your<br /> character but also for the dungeon<br /> master to build more story into the<br /> conflicts against this character exactly<br /> yeah<br /> yeah so that also then the DM would be<br /> inspired to maybe do some world building<br /> have some new insights and how to create<br /> an elven culture you know what’s<br /> distinctive about elves versus dwarves<br /> versus you know gifts awry etc and<br /> really dig in also into the myths behind<br /> these peoples because ultimately as a<br /> fantasy game so much of it is about that<br /> that mythical layer and Morgan Kane<br /> Morgan Kanan stomach foes is really in<br /> many cases about kind of the mythical<br /> side of the game about digging into some<br /> of these stories that almost transform<br /> any of the particulars I mean I’m not<br /> I’m sorry not transformed transcend any<br /> of the particular worlds within the D&D<br /> multiverse there are there are details<br /> about the gods about the origins of some<br /> of these peoples in that book that<br /> almost stand outside time like if you<br /> look at the Forgotten Realms or gray<br /> hawk or Dragonlance or any of our other<br /> official settings you might think well<br /> some of these details line up but others<br /> don’t and we were very conscious about<br /> that fact because again we were writing<br /> again it’s sort of in mythical time<br /> right basically about a prehistory about<br /> this mysterious period in the<br /> multiverses history before all the<br /> worlds were formed because we’ve even<br /> toyed internally with the idea of maybe<br /> some of the worlds in the D&D multiverse<br /> are older than others that some of the<br /> big stories that were familiar with in<br /> some of the worlds take place in wildly<br /> different times in the multiverses<br /> history and so maybe someday we will<br /> unveil some of the some of the things<br /> we’ve been exploring at that so<br /> macro-level it it’s admittedly something<br /> that is really fun for us as<br /> storytellers to play around with but we<br /> also have to check ourselves that we<br /> don’t get too carried away because often<br /> what DMS really need and players need is<br /> just like what are the details for going<br /> into this dungeon or going into this<br /> town or talking to this Queen but that<br /> said those myths can really help DMS<br /> create these cosmic stories that really<br /> resonate with people and help them<br /> really dig into why do we even tell<br /> stories about elves why do we care about<br /> dwarves you know what in fantasy why<br /> isn’t everyone just a human and so part<br /> of yeah part of our goal is to dig into<br /> why has D&D been fascinated by these<br /> non-human peoples from the beginning and<br /> then more broadly why is fantasy<br /> storytelling for centuries been been<br /> fascinated by these peoples who are<br /> often kind of metaphors for different<br /> aspects of the human psyche I imagine in<br /> a way a campaign building is similar to<br /> fiction writing and so far as there’s a<br /> lot of background detail that you might<br /> work up just for your own edification<br /> but it should never necessarily get into<br /> the way of the story right but still<br /> useful to have so that you can tell the<br /> story that you want yeah I did want it<br /> speaking of which morning canis Toma<br /> folks we have got Zenith I was glad to<br /> everything in front of me just because I<br /> loved the goldfish and how it took part<br /> in the stream of money<br /> yes but morning cannon stumble foes is<br /> out now and doing doing quite well so I<br /> did want to say quick thank you to<br /> everyone who has picked up a copy of the<br /> book thank you so much for supporting<br /> Dungeons and Dragons and thank you for<br /> making the purchase considering the<br /> purchase of morning cannons so speaking<br /> of things that we do this is like a<br /> frequently asked question so let’s ask<br /> it again frequently a Kamiya how can I<br /> apply for a job at Wizards of the coast<br /> I’d say keep an eye on our job pages on<br /> the Wizards website if you see a job pop<br /> that you are qualified for go for it if<br /> you’re specifically looking to get work<br /> as an editor or a writer or an artist or<br /> a graphic designer<br /> on our books then the best thing you can<br /> do is do that work as much as you can<br /> for another company for yourself by<br /> putting things on the DMS guild yes just<br /> make sure you’re you’re practicing your<br /> craft because one of the best ways the<br /> best way really to get good at what it<br /> is we do is to do it and if if you can’t<br /> immediately find a job where you’re<br /> getting paid to do it do it as a<br /> hobbyist do it for DMS guild get used to<br /> getting feedback and also get used to as<br /> I’ve talked about before evaluating your<br /> own work be a critic of what it is<br /> you’re writing what it is you’re drawing<br /> what it is you’re laying out so that you<br /> can hone your work you can make it the<br /> best version that you can make it ask<br /> your friends to review what you’ve<br /> created really try to be as<br /> dispassionate as possible always with<br /> your reader or your viewer or whoever<br /> your audience is always with their<br /> enjoyment in mind so that you always<br /> have it clear in your mind who you’re<br /> doing this work for you want your you as<br /> a creator you want to be happy as well<br /> so make sure make sure you’re following<br /> your own bliss while also providing as<br /> much enjoyment to your audience as<br /> possible and I would reiterate that now<br /> days perhaps more than any other time<br /> certainly there are those platforms<br /> where you can express your hobby in a<br /> more public forum right with with<br /> eyeballs that include wizards the coast<br /> on it deems guilt is a great example<br /> where you’re able to put create your<br /> work and put it out there for<br /> consideration twitch I would say is<br /> another platform to to use are you<br /> running games there’s those channels<br /> that we watch as<br /> viewers or YouTube videos that we watch<br /> as viewers and it’s it’s an opportunity<br /> for anyone to express themselves and in<br /> the brand to take part in the brand even<br /> if it’s not an official capacity it’s<br /> still within the brand family yeah<br /> and and I would say too if you’re any<br /> kind of creator don’t get discouraged by<br /> initial failures rarely do things hit<br /> the target on the first go I mean we we<br /> demonstrate that by the fact that we are<br /> constantly iterating with our design you<br /> know we we will design something we<br /> might throw out most of it we’ll try<br /> again we’ll try again we’ll try again<br /> the point is keep at the work keep at<br /> the work keep at the work the other<br /> thing is to in this this sometimes is a<br /> tough message for people to hear having<br /> good ideas isn’t good enough what what’s<br /> going to get you forward and the work<br /> you want to do and here all zero in on<br /> game design or game editing or you know<br /> being an artist what’s going to get you<br /> ahead is doing the hard work of the<br /> craft of actually putting words to paper<br /> actually putting brush to canvas doing<br /> the thing having a bunch of ideas that<br /> you haven’t formed into a fashion that’s<br /> digestible by somebody else that they<br /> can then use and enjoy it means you’re<br /> not there yet you haven’t done the work<br /> and so really it’s all it’s about doing<br /> the work do it again do it a few more<br /> times iterate revise refine and if you<br /> fall down keep picking yourself back up<br /> get advice from other people and try new<br /> approaches if you find your approach<br /> isn’t working<br /> see if you can take a step to the side<br /> and suddenly you might have a path<br /> forward when before you thought there<br /> was a wall in front of you if you just<br /> alter your approach a little bit<br /> suddenly well I have a clear path I<br /> could talk about this a lot no III think<br /> there’s one of the things I’ve learned<br /> in these discussions is definitely we<br /> could structure many<br /> a sort of curriculum out of our<br /> discussions yeah and one of them would<br /> be hey I’m interested in becoming a<br /> career professional how do I go about<br /> that yeah so maybe that’s content that<br /> will formalize at some point and<br /> together but I mean ultimately it can<br /> all be boiled down to make stuff right<br /> yeah I I ideas no matter how clever they<br /> are are not good enough<br /> gotta make stuff that I enjoy fiction<br /> writing myself and it’s the same thing I<br /> have a great ideas for 50 books mm-hmm<br /> but it doesn’t matter until you get it<br /> at least a draft out right and there’s<br /> something okay I hate it well it’s<br /> revised and revived<br /> yes and you might revise it into a work<br /> that you and your readers are happy with<br /> right but you won’t know until you<br /> actually have words on those pages yes<br /> and it can be a challenge I will say<br /> modern life families every jobs what it<br /> it can be difficult to find that time to<br /> get the pen to paper and commit but if<br /> you can carve out just a little bit of<br /> time consistently it does add up day by<br /> day week by week it does that up and<br /> then you have you have a project you<br /> have a creation let’s move on to<br /> minotaurs and centaurs that we discussed<br /> the last couple of weeks there were<br /> quite a few questions that came out of<br /> it you know<br /> centaurs wearing boots and so on and so<br /> forth io Duff asks can centaurs write on<br /> brooms and I’m assuming here someone<br /> means a broom of flying broom sauce or<br /> something like it or hobbyhorse so so<br /> any question like this is always up to<br /> the DM at the end of the day but luckily<br /> we wrote some guidance on these sorts of<br /> questions in the Dungeon Master’s guide<br /> so if if you’re wondering not just about<br /> centaurs but really any any being in D&D<br /> who is who has Anatomy unlike a human or<br /> another humanoid and you’re wondering<br /> can they<br /> or where a particular magic item if you<br /> go to the front of the magic item<br /> section in the Dungeon Master’s guide<br /> there is a whole section on wearing<br /> magic items and talks and gives<br /> guidelines on what what sorts of<br /> creatures can wear what and give some<br /> suggestions for the DM to adjudicate it<br /> I as a DM would say sure I mean a<br /> centaur has hands to hold on to the<br /> broom right and and that you know the<br /> magic holding them underneath could hold<br /> their their horsey half yeah so I is a<br /> Dean DM would see no impediment to a<br /> centaur riding around on a broom of fly<br /> some things might look ridiculous but<br /> they’re magic items they meld or shape<br /> or they’re they’re usable from a game<br /> mechanic perspective and in many cases<br /> and and I never as a DM let ridiculous<br /> stop me okay cuz often often ridiculous<br /> especially if it to something players<br /> really want will bring a lot of smiles<br /> to the table and also sometimes I’m<br /> impish in that if especially if a player<br /> is being really insistent about<br /> something that is pretty absurd yeah my<br /> strategy is not to say no my strategy is<br /> to say yes and lean in hard to the<br /> absurdity I will often find in the next<br /> session they never suggested again<br /> because basically I’m like you want to<br /> walk around with chocolate ice cream on<br /> your face here you go here’s all the<br /> chocolate ice cream on your face I’m<br /> gonna ask did you have an example of<br /> this that came up in your campaign so it<br /> it almost never happens in my current<br /> home game okay yeah well I could careful<br /> honestly I do it at conventions<br /> sometimes so you might see me do it if<br /> you play at one of my tables in my home<br /> game my players are so unboard for the<br /> horror mood because you know we’re now<br /> in year two of gothic horror and I<br /> originally thought this campaign was<br /> going to be only one year long but we<br /> just keep going I didn’t realize I had<br /> this much appetite for horror<br /> oh boy so they are so on board for the<br /> mood that this kind of thing really<br /> comes up but even then they will often<br /> want to come up with something bonkers<br /> that the rules barely support and my<br /> default and this is something we talked<br /> a bit about in in the Dungeon Master’s<br /> guide my default is I say yes and or<br /> often what I’ll say is not yes but you<br /> can try and and for me the DC might be<br /> absurdly high but I’m not one will<br /> rarely just say no outright so one of<br /> the things that I tend to do and this<br /> because I’m it relates to another<br /> question is if it’s something that the<br /> players really want however ridiculous<br /> it is in many times that supersedes<br /> whatever goal I think I’ve set out for<br /> them to achieve that’s the thing that<br /> they really want yeah oby know OGG ami<br /> had asked what tips do you have for a DM<br /> dealing with new players who don’t seem<br /> to be self-motivated to do anything but<br /> wander aimlessly how can i guide it<br /> without pushing or dragging the party<br /> around that’s a great question and that<br /> in many ways has to do with adventure<br /> design another topic we could do a deep<br /> dive on in a future episode yes and we<br /> should yeah yeah oh and again to be<br /> clear to everybody today we’re gonna do<br /> a lot of this sort of catching up on<br /> questions we’ll do some more deep dives<br /> in future episodes but the questions<br /> started piling up and we thought it<br /> would be good you had a lot of questions<br /> we wanted to make sure we address them<br /> at least one week on earth they’re kinda<br /> just came out yesterday we will be<br /> getting to Giants soul in and weeks to<br /> come the giant soul sorcerer so so<br /> regarding motivating those players who<br /> really are having a hard time engaging<br /> part of it is making sure in your<br /> adventure design that there’s some hook<br /> for the players that appeals either to<br /> their characters pasts often appeals to<br /> they’re just to their hearts appeals to<br /> their sense<br /> of basically their sense of good in the<br /> world you know often if you put someone<br /> in peril that will often be enough of a<br /> motivation for the group to go to that<br /> person’s aid so that’s why so many<br /> adventures start with hooks of someone’s<br /> in trouble go help them hey this person<br /> you really care about really wants you<br /> to go on this quest or hey you know we<br /> talked we talked in our session zero<br /> about how much your character loved her<br /> grandfather who vanished decades ago and<br /> bam session one I let you know there are<br /> rumors that your grandfather was seen<br /> who has not been seen in many a year<br /> tales have now been told that he crossed<br /> the threshold into this ancient temple<br /> in the mountains<br /> several people followed in him in him in<br /> and then there was no sight of him that<br /> in will be enough for many players to go<br /> all right we’re heading up to that<br /> mountain shrine we’re gonna start<br /> investigating what happened to Grandpa<br /> yes and so you want to just make it<br /> personal for them for their characters<br /> or make it crazy you know again all<br /> right this village is burning down put<br /> out the fire and then often you can just<br /> have things start rolling from there<br /> session zeros are really helpful I would<br /> reiterate that as well we had a dragon<br /> plus article a couple issues back where<br /> it was Sam why gelt was and Kris to<br /> Locke had cars they would pass around<br /> the table to get a sense of who the<br /> players who the characters were but it<br /> kind of makes me think of a session zero<br /> using some party games just to get a<br /> sense of who the players are if you give<br /> them just some random scenarios about<br /> hey if you saw this what would you do or<br /> your you know which would you pick<br /> between these choices just to get a<br /> sense of where the players motivations<br /> are cause you know that’s going to<br /> inform their their characters and just<br /> see okay this is a group that is very<br /> curious or is very cautious or will<br /> definitely help the person in in danger<br /> or is going to be you know tends to be<br /> motive<br /> by okay what can i what can I get out of<br /> this so yeah there’s there’s a little<br /> pre-planning that you can do with just a<br /> quick conversation around the table<br /> right and I would also say when you when<br /> you do that pre-planning as a DM you<br /> often only need to cook a few of the<br /> characters because often if you hook a<br /> few of the characters in enough yeah<br /> they will serve as the force of gravity<br /> that pulls the rest of the players with<br /> them yeah so that then the players have<br /> the perception that the motivation for<br /> what’s going on came from within the<br /> partying and not from the Dungeon Master<br /> so I often love to plant seeds storey<br /> seeds for particular characters and then<br /> let those characters players actually do<br /> the heavy lifting on pulling the story<br /> in particular directions going back hey<br /> my relative there’s rumors about them<br /> being there I’m going right that’s going<br /> to motivate the group at large and in a<br /> lot of ways and so now it’s it’s a sort<br /> of an internal consensus that they’re<br /> going off how I often make sure that<br /> other people are going to want to be<br /> motivated is again I will often work in<br /> some kind of moral appeal you know where<br /> you’re gonna be going to help people<br /> sometimes there will might be the the<br /> glimmer of wealth at the end of of the<br /> road because wealth is often a motivator<br /> for certain characters I also in session<br /> zero especially for a campaign a long<br /> campaign rather than you know a one-shot<br /> or something<br /> I make sure there are deep connections<br /> among the characters so that usually if<br /> one character gets pulled along they’re<br /> gonna pull the characters who they’re<br /> deeply connected to along with them and<br /> so characters in my campaigns a few of<br /> them usually end up having some kind of<br /> family relationships some of the<br /> characters are often from the same<br /> organization you have other characters<br /> who might have been adventurers with<br /> each other years before there might be<br /> old friends you know I’ve had characters<br /> who were as close to each other as you<br /> know brother and sister or two brothers<br /> years ago there was a campaign where one<br /> of the characters was<br /> the uncle who was raising his nephew if<br /> you build those kinds of deep<br /> connections in again all you often have<br /> to do is just tug on one of the strings<br /> and all the other strings come along for<br /> the ride and that’s not to say there<br /> can’t be multiple motivations either I<br /> was just thinking you know why are they<br /> going to Alderaan<br /> well obi-wan wants to do the right thing<br /> Luke wants to meet the princess and<br /> Honda’s in it for the money right so and<br /> but it’s the same goal that they’re<br /> trying to achieve but that’s actually I<br /> love that example because the bit about<br /> the money for Han that comes from Leia I<br /> remember correctly yes don’t worry<br /> you’ll be well oh no no no no well cause<br /> he might have been the Leo I might have<br /> been Luke who said oh I think it was<br /> Luke who said you’ll be rich yeah so<br /> right right yeah so that’s a great<br /> example in a way of party members<br /> tugging on each other toward the goal<br /> right you’re not gonna do it because you<br /> want to be the princess I want to be a<br /> princess right I need to come with me<br /> that’s right<br /> really quickly just because mad wolf<br /> twelve I know you asked this multiple<br /> times last stream and I want to get you<br /> an answer<br /> same question about consent ours ride<br /> brooms can Eric ho Kragh where other<br /> winged player characters were close so<br /> again this goes right back to the<br /> section and the Dungeon Master’s guide<br /> where it talks about who or what can<br /> wear various magic items check out check<br /> out that section it will answer most of<br /> your questions and although really the<br /> rule can be boiled down to the DM<br /> decides in that section gives a variety<br /> of guidelines again just so you know the<br /> spirit behind the writing of those rules<br /> and I can tell you since I was the one<br /> who finalized those rules my spirit<br /> behind those rules is whenever possible<br /> let it happen we this is why we built in<br /> strict strict rules like the three item<br /> attunement and whatnot that rule is<br /> really meant to be the control and it’s<br /> why actually in the Dungeon Master’s<br /> guide when you look in the section on<br /> tweaking the rules of the<br /> we say tweek away but there are a few<br /> rules in the game you’re better off<br /> leaving alone one of them is<br /> concentration one of them is the three<br /> item attunement which of course then we<br /> fiddled around with in the version of<br /> the artificer who did a while ago<br /> because again we were very careful and<br /> we knew you know we we knew the risks we<br /> were taking there yeah but one of the<br /> reasons again why that strict rule is in<br /> place is so that if you use that rule<br /> you can then otherwise feel comfortable<br /> saying yes because it’s like well as<br /> long as you’re not you know busting out<br /> of your normal three item attunement let<br /> him wear what they want to wear and and<br /> and if again if the issue is well it<br /> might look ridiculous if the player<br /> wants their character to look ridiculous<br /> let them look ridiculous again I think<br /> it’s often funny how like groups get<br /> really concerned about policing the<br /> appearance of other people’s characters<br /> and it’s like again if if I want my<br /> wizard to look look the fool let me do<br /> it and but again part of the fun of D&D<br /> is your choices can have consequences if<br /> my character looks the fool and wanders<br /> into town I will kind of enjoy it if the<br /> DM then makes their consequence err it<br /> makes it makes it so that there are<br /> consequences where then the NPC’s are<br /> noticing like why does this guy look<br /> like a clown we’re gonna treat you like<br /> a car yeah yeah I love the idea concept<br /> of the rules as sort of this mat this<br /> instrument panel and you can you know<br /> adjust the dials here and there<br /> change the channel change the volume<br /> this one’s vertical hold so you might<br /> not want to screw that one too much but<br /> still it’s this Roisin of month along<br /> the mat but but you know what even there<br /> let’s say a DM decides what people<br /> return to five items six items eight<br /> items the game is not going to<br /> disintegrate in your hands if you do<br /> that but you are opening potentially the<br /> door to a lot of insane interactions<br /> between various magic items and more<br /> importantly for us you’re opening the<br /> door tool<br /> seneschal complexity that could really<br /> slow your game down and speed of play so<br /> that you can focus on the fun and on the<br /> story is almost always our our goal with<br /> these things but if a DM and the group<br /> is all for that like hey we’re all for<br /> having eight items interacting with each<br /> other and the DM is willing to accept<br /> the consequences of that and the<br /> potential adjudication headaches that’s<br /> on that dungeon master and and again I’m<br /> not going to say DM don’t do it because<br /> again my my rule of thumb is follow your<br /> bliss at your table mmm nudge D&D in the<br /> direction that works best for you and<br /> your players when you’re the dungeon<br /> master but also just like I was saying<br /> about being a game designer also be as a<br /> DM don’t be afraid to iterate don’t be<br /> afraid to admit alright maybe letting<br /> people have attune to eight items that<br /> was kind of a huge show pardon the<br /> term and maybe we’re gonna maybe we’re<br /> gonna dial that back or amateur Channel<br /> yes so it yeah so also as DMS it’s okay<br /> to have that frank conversation with<br /> your players sometimes just like we do<br /> about the game itself like this thing<br /> didn’t quite work out the way we<br /> intended the way we desired we’re gonna<br /> change course we’re gonna adjust because<br /> at the end of the day it’s not about<br /> especially as Dungeon Master’s when<br /> you’re damming a group of players it’s<br /> not about being right it’s about having<br /> a great time it’s about you smiling it’s<br /> about your players smiling it’s about at<br /> the end of the session remembering all<br /> those awesome things that happened in<br /> your adventure it’s like who cares if it<br /> turned out a ruling you made or a ruling<br /> that a player suggested turned out to be<br /> a bad idea because the beauty is you can<br /> change it you you can course correct<br /> yeah you can have a frank conversation<br /> with your group and say we’re now gonna<br /> go this way and let’s give it a try and<br /> if you are I if you are changing sort of<br /> the laws of physics of your campaign you<br /> know perhaps find a logical conclusion<br /> to your current adventure path at the<br /> moment just so you can get to the end of<br /> here of the way that we’ve been playing<br /> the rules so that when you do restart<br /> you know you’re starting afresh if not<br /> from a whole new campaign at least from<br /> a whole new start to the adventure that<br /> you and then your your and having open<br /> and frank conversations with your<br /> players also always good advice yeah a<br /> little bit of a rules question here<br /> Avista ‘no Sask –sf ein steed indicates<br /> that you fight as a seamless unit yet<br /> find greater steed says you control the<br /> mountain come in combat excuse me is<br /> this intentionally different per mounted<br /> combat rules so the wording in fine<br /> steed and find greater steed wait where<br /> is the question can you point it to me<br /> so i’m looking at the text thank you<br /> abbas toronto the difference in wording<br /> is intentional in fact man you you<br /> followed this up great because this is<br /> an example of me iterating the original<br /> fine steed the way it’s worded the<br /> seamless fighting unit spawned questions<br /> naturally on what does this mean for the<br /> mounted combat rules because in the<br /> mounted combat rules we tell you when<br /> you hop on a regular mount either it’s<br /> it it is an independent mount or you’re<br /> controlling it and it was unclear to<br /> people in the original spell what our<br /> intent was whether this magical mount<br /> that the paladin conjures up gets to<br /> choose or the paladin gets to choose<br /> whether it’s independent or controlled<br /> or whether we were suggesting it had to<br /> be controlled right you summoned your<br /> paladin horse but he hates you right<br /> right so so when when I was working on<br /> fine greater steed I decided hey here’s<br /> a chance because there’s a new spell<br /> that very similar to this other one for<br /> me to put in greater clarity and to show<br /> what’s intended for this spell also this<br /> is important for you to know whether<br /> you’re interpreting official rules<br /> material or writing rules material of<br /> your own it’s an exceptions based game<br /> you’ll hear me say this a lot I never<br /> tire of saying it because it is<br /> fundamental to understanding how to<br /> interpret the rules and also how to<br /> write them and that is when you get into<br /> something like a<br /> well we think of a spell as an exception<br /> this is it’s an exception to a general<br /> rule the general rules in the game are<br /> things like the combat rules the rules<br /> on skills the general rules on spell<br /> casting but as soon as you get into a<br /> particular class feature a particular<br /> magic item a particular feat a<br /> particular spell a particular monster<br /> you are in the realm of exceptions and<br /> each of those exceptions is almost in a<br /> way a universe unto itself what it says<br /> inside once you’re inside that universe<br /> what it says about itself applies only<br /> to itself and it’s okay if there are<br /> other spells that are even kind of<br /> similar that work in a different way<br /> because this is really important because<br /> again this goes back to the theme of we<br /> want the game to be easy to play in a<br /> straightforward as possible when you’re<br /> reading a spell and playing that spell<br /> you don’t have to worry about what other<br /> spells say mm-hm all you have to care<br /> about is what does this spell say yeah<br /> but that means then as a designer you<br /> need to do as much as you can to make<br /> sure each of those rules exceptions<br /> you’re creating can indeed stand on its<br /> own and answers the most important<br /> questions that you’re likely players are<br /> going to have now you might be wondering<br /> how do we know what are the most<br /> important questions this is where<br /> playtesting comes in and play testing<br /> can be actual play it can also be it can<br /> also that can also be shorthand for get<br /> thousands of people to read it and give<br /> us feedback and then also play testing<br /> can be after the fact play once<br /> something is published and we all just<br /> keep using it year after year and so<br /> this fine Steve versus fine grater steed<br /> difference is a great example of after<br /> the fact play testing of we all used it<br /> many many times and it became clear that<br /> other spell could have been clearer and<br /> so we learned that lesson and made sure<br /> to apply that lesson when designing a<br /> new spell and our hands weren’t tied<br /> because the beauty is the other beauty<br /> of a specific thing always beating a<br /> general thing is our hands are tied when<br /> we’re doing later design we don’t have<br /> to keep repeating the mistakes like<br /> there’s no rule in D&D that’s<br /> every spell must be exactly like the<br /> spells in you know in terms of its<br /> formatting and wording as every spell<br /> that’s come before it know if if we have<br /> figured out a better way to do things<br /> we’re going to do it in newer spells<br /> people will then ask again this is both<br /> this is important for you to understand<br /> both as a user of the rules but also as<br /> a potential designer of them people will<br /> ask well does the newer thing then<br /> invalidate the older thing indeed it<br /> does not because again that’s the beauty<br /> of an exceptions based design is each of<br /> those things can stand on its own and<br /> nothing is taken away from the old thing<br /> by the new thing doing something<br /> differently if you still like how the<br /> old thing works the old thing is still<br /> fabulous and basically if it is still<br /> for you to use one of my favorite word’s<br /> if it’s still juicy for you enjoy it it<br /> and and don’t let anyone talk you out of<br /> it<br /> there sometimes as gamers we get so<br /> passionate and we’ll be so excited about<br /> one thing it can be very tempting to try<br /> to talk somebody else out of their<br /> enjoyment please please don’t do that<br /> because the beauty of D&D is that we can<br /> each enjoy different things that’s a<br /> part of the games design important for<br /> you to understand as a potential<br /> designer of the game that when you’re<br /> designing for like a person who loves<br /> wizards you have different goals than<br /> you do if you’re designing for a person<br /> who loves fighters or a person who loves<br /> clerics or a person who loves robes you<br /> want to make sure that you are appealing<br /> to all of this huge spectrum of<br /> enjoyments that people have having to do<br /> with different styles of play different<br /> styles of storytelling and so one person<br /> enjoying thing a takes nothing away from<br /> somebody else enjoying thing B and in<br /> fact di D is designed so that a DND<br /> party is strongest when you have a<br /> little bit of a and a little bit of B<br /> and a little bit of seeing a little bit<br /> of D and they are working together and<br /> playing off each other’s strengths it is<br /> a challenge for the dungeon master and I<br /> give all credit as always to Dungeon<br /> Master’s out in the world<br /> managing those playstyles they’re varied<br /> they could be different they can come<br /> into conflict they can come into great<br /> cooperation mm-hmm<br /> but but yes kudos to the to the DMS of<br /> the world a see cook a cook they cook 32<br /> I’m guessing you’re a cook and you’re 32<br /> years old asks lead with a carrot<br /> instead of the stick this was when we<br /> were talking about I believe we were<br /> talking about<br /> minotaurs and centaurs and their ability<br /> to score adjustments lead with a carrot<br /> instead of the stick but why do the<br /> cobalt and ork get penalties ah so we’ve<br /> gotten this question before the orc and<br /> the kobold race options which appear in<br /> Volos guide to monsters as we say in the<br /> introduction of the section where those<br /> monsters appear they are exceptional on<br /> here we go here’s that at that theme of<br /> this is an exceptions based game that we<br /> knew that we were violating one of the<br /> principles that guides our design for a<br /> typical race option in D&D but as we<br /> note in that in that book we did that on<br /> purpose<br /> because in most settings these are<br /> usually villainous options and part of<br /> the story of D&D is goblin oins in<br /> particular and orcs have often tried to<br /> conquer the other peoples they’ve often<br /> been tyrannical and whatnot and we also<br /> wanted to show that there is potentially<br /> even a mechanical reason for why they<br /> ultimately keep losing that said we know<br /> that you know a penalty is not for<br /> everybody and if it’s a real sticking<br /> point in a particular group the player<br /> could ask the DM if the penalty could be<br /> waived that that those penalties are a<br /> great example of mechanics largely<br /> serving a story purpose and that’s what<br /> I was gonna ask yes Minh Town like it’s<br /> too disincentivize players from choosing<br /> these challenging race options<br /> much as it is hitting the the correct<br /> story beats for for what feels right for<br /> for the for the world yeah exactly yep<br /> because as I mentioned when we talked a<br /> bit about the Centaur and the Minotaur<br /> race design more than almost anything<br /> else in the game is us walking a<br /> tightrope between building satisfying<br /> player mechanics and world building<br /> because we’re not just making statements<br /> about your character we’re making<br /> statements about D&D worlds and how<br /> these different groups have<br /> traditionally interacted with each other<br /> but again often in in particular<br /> campaigns the story is about defying<br /> those traditions so DM if you’re telling<br /> a story and let’s say you’re dwarves in<br /> your home campaign setting don’t even<br /> live underground well you might want to<br /> swap out dwarven stone cunning for<br /> something else and come up with a new<br /> racial trait to go into that spot you<br /> can you can always tweak the dots yes<br /> they’re able to tweak today absolutely<br /> and and as with anything if you do do<br /> that kind of tweaking just see it how it<br /> plays out if if the group loves it<br /> you’ve you’ve hit a home run if it falls<br /> flat again this is the beauty of it you<br /> can admit that it fell flat and you can<br /> iterate and here’s the other thing doing<br /> that as a dungeon master is a fantastic<br /> way to develop your chops as a potential<br /> DND designer all of us on staff who’ve<br /> been working on DND for a decade or more<br /> started out really doing just that<br /> tweaking things as DMS trying them out<br /> trying them out again<br /> and being willing to admit when<br /> something doesn’t work and that<br /> admission is often the first step toward<br /> getting you toward that awesome design<br /> where people are gonna be like oh I just<br /> love it that that really brought this<br /> story to life or this character to life<br /> or you know really added just that<br /> special something to that monster that<br /> wouldn’t have been there<br /> otherwise it you reminded me of<br /> something I wanted to bring up a couple<br /> of questions ago which is after the fact<br /> we’re gonna need to go into reddit at<br /> some point because I’d love to start a<br /> thread asking the dungeon master is out<br /> there have you set up campaigns or<br /> adventures where you have tweaked the<br /> dials way more than you might have been<br /> comfortable with and what were the<br /> results I’d love to hear some of the<br /> stories that have come out of that<br /> playing around with the instrumentation<br /> because because each of us as dungeon<br /> masters in a way has way more Liberty<br /> than I and the rest of the team have as<br /> the game’s official designers the reason<br /> why I say that is our job is to model<br /> the most typical thing in D&D and if you<br /> want to design that’s a really important<br /> thing to keep in mind that you are if<br /> you’re designing for broad consumption<br /> you’re designing and broad consumption<br /> and specifically in Dungeons & Dragons<br /> you’re designing for the most typical<br /> things typically unless of course this<br /> sort of what’s on the tin tells you<br /> here’s this really a typical thing<br /> that’s also awesome and we do that<br /> ourselves occasionally as we did with<br /> the Goblin in the orc but as DMS there’s<br /> not often when you’re DME your own<br /> setting or even when you’re using an<br /> official setting because like if you’re<br /> damning and The Forgotten Realms in your<br /> home game that’s your Forgotten Realms<br /> right suddenly you can do what you want<br /> you can make the tweaks that feel the<br /> right for your group you’re designing<br /> for your table exact as opposed to as<br /> many tables as we man we we’re almost at<br /> three we haven’t even gotten through all<br /> next week we will be talking to
the folks at Idol champions and then the
week after we'll be returning with
Jeremy to continue design plus
discussion so we will continue to
address questions as they come up as
much as possible oh man we've got one
too to highlight for this time or next
night if we if I answer we're never
gonna get to the giant soul okay so I
wanted to answer the question about
advancing animal companions so we'll do
that next time okay
so we'll continue to address your
questions we'll begin on the giant
soul source or next time as well I did
want to just quickly mention as the
dragon post livestream dragon plus issue
20 is available now for free on iOS
Android and as always at dragon mag com
we've got some great content including
stream of many eyes behind-the-scenes
features we've got some cartoons from
Jason Thompson about the you go oaths
and a piece from The Adventure Zone a
comic preview here they're bigger blends
and they're playable adventure I believe
in full return to the test of initiation
based on one of their podcast episodes
now they compiled that into a playable
scenario so if you're fan of The
Adventure Zone look for that in this
issue of Dragon Plus origins coming up so a live sage advice
panel will be taking place on Friday
bring your questions anything D&D
related they don't even have to be rules
D&D beyond will be live streaming from
origins for for all day on Friday so
we'll be hosting them as much as
possible on the D&D channel as well I I
will I will even lurch onto onto that
stage at some point so let's see I think
that's all the announcements that I
wanted to give we've got four minutes
is there one question that we can
address informer so do you want to touch
on the giant soul sorcerer and we can
yeah I want to touch on the Giants
little source were real quick we can do
we can do some detailed discussion in
our next one one of the things I wanted
to say about the giant cell source were
in in comparison to the order domain<br /> because we started the series together<br /> talking about the order domain yes and I<br /> mentioned that between the initial<br /> concept that people got to see some of<br /> in Mike’s happy fun hour and then<br /> unearthed Arcana we made a ton of<br /> changes in fact at least 75% of what was<br /> in under Turkana was different from what<br /> was original that sometimes happens in<br /> the development process where as I<br /> talked about then we throw out a whole<br /> lot and we iterate we iterate we iterate<br /> and then based on the play test feedback<br /> world get back will iterate some more so<br /> in contrast what I wanted to say is<br /> sometimes you’ll get you’ll get a<br /> concept that is sound enough that has<br /> enough sort of good story meat that<br /> informed its rules design that a lot of<br /> the original concept makes it through<br /> the initial round of development and<br /> redesign and that’s true of the giant<br /> sole sorcerer a lot of what’s here<br /> people will recognize from the concept<br /> version that appeared in the happy fun<br /> hour a lot of what I did was refined<br /> rather than removing something and<br /> replacing it with new design this was a<br /> case of and this is almost always the<br /> case by the way if you have strong story<br /> concept almost always if you carry that<br /> through your game design your game<br /> design is going to be better if you<br /> start instead for D&D with I just want<br /> to design these cool mechanics oh boy is<br /> that a crapshoot on whether you’re gonna<br /> end up with anything good<br /> like clever mechanics will almost never<br /> stick the landing as well as something<br /> that is actualizing a story in a<br /> resonant way because our game is a story<br /> game it’s that simple that if people<br /> look at it and they’re like I can<br /> imagine this thing an Indian<br /> I can imagine this person on an<br /> adventure that is a designer as what<br /> you’re going for not oh my god I’ve come<br /> up with the most clever way to move<br /> people around on the grid and I say that<br /> self critically because as many of us<br /> who have been working on D and E for<br /> many of many years we have done the<br /> equivalent many times of whoo I’ve I’ve<br /> come up with this clever way to move<br /> people around on the grid and it turns<br /> out that is rarely as exciting to people<br /> as this these rules make me think of an<br /> awesome character an amazing event a<br /> whole adventure I want to spring up out<br /> of this person’s backstory or this<br /> monsters ecology etc so story first<br /> story first story first and that’s why<br /> the Giants will sorcerer exited its<br /> concept Inc as in really solid shape<br /> right away I’ll talk about before we run<br /> out of time<br /> the first feature Jotun resilience this<br /> feature echoes the first feature that<br /> the draconic sorcerer has in the players<br /> handbook and you will notice those of<br /> you who are familiar not only with that<br /> feature in the turkic sorcerer but also<br /> with the original concept adverse of<br /> Jochen resilience there used to be a<br /> second piece to it right now it<br /> increases your hit point maximum every<br /> time you gain a sorcerer level but it<br /> used to also give you an additional<br /> benefit that allowed you to use your<br /> Constitution instead of your dexterity<br /> as a part of your armor class<br /> calculations I ended up cutting that<br /> second piece because the Giant soul<br /> sorcerer at first level was already<br /> strong enough without having that little<br /> extra bit which ultimately would have<br /> led to a lot of confusion because as I<br /> looked at all of the different ways that<br /> Constitution could be you know swapped<br /> in in place of dexterity throughout the<br /> game there it started bringing up more<br /> questions than the potential<br /> good that that little bit in the feature<br /> could bring and by the way if you’re<br /> ever wondering when you’re looking at<br /> your own design is there something I<br /> should cut that’s often a good test have<br /> you designed something that basically<br /> poses more questions than the fun that<br /> it’s potentially going to deliver and or<br /> another way of putting it is is it more<br /> interesting than it is fun<br /> I often for me often my ears perk up and<br /> I and I go on alert if I hear a design<br /> being described solely as interesting it<br /> to me and is far more important than a<br /> design be fun the design be inspiring<br /> that there’s something there where a<br /> person sees it and they’re like I get it<br /> I know how to use it and I understand<br /> how this fits into my character when<br /> we’re talking about design that’s a<br /> player character focused when it’s<br /> instead ooh<br /> again some variation of moving people<br /> around on the grid or oh I’ve come up<br /> with this very math doubt way of<br /> delivering this mechanic I guarantee you<br /> most people who play this game that will<br /> not resonate for them you want to try to<br /> deliver your mechanic in as straight<br /> forward away as possible<br /> where person who’s not an expert in<br /> every nuance of DND rules can read it<br /> and get it and also at the end of the<br /> day the Giants will sorcerer simply<br /> didn’t need that little extra kicker<br /> because I look at everything at a<br /> particular level holistically the Giants<br /> will source were is also getting extra<br /> spells at first level and for the soul<br /> who has a pretty constrained number of<br /> spells known right that’s a saucy<br /> benefit to suddenly get that additional<br /> amount of flexibility and as a giant<br /> slow sorcerer you pick which type of<br /> giant you’re connected to and bam at<br /> first level you know two extra spells<br /> and also something we did here that’s<br /> similar to what we do in cleric domains<br /> some of the spells in this little table<br /> are not normally sorceress spells so it<br /> also means you’re gaining access to some<br /> spells that you would normally have to<br /> multi-class to get or you know take a<br /> feat like magic initia to get but<br /> instead here you get and you’ll see<br /> spells like armor of Agathis or heroism<br /> or shillelagh that are not normally<br /> available to sorcerers so you get these<br /> you get these extras and again that’s a<br /> juicy benefit and hey you get more at<br /> third level where you get some more<br /> powerful spells so we’re out of time<br /> talk more about the giant cell sorcerer<br /> next time but again this this subclass<br /> starts off strong at first level also<br /> something that I always have in mind<br /> with first level subclass features which<br /> not all classes have because some<br /> classes have their subclass kick in at<br /> 2nd or 3rd level first level subclass<br /> features can be dicey once we account<br /> for multi classing I have said before<br /> that we don’t we don’t normally do our<br /> multi classing pass until we’ve decided<br /> we’re actually going to publish<br /> something so I’ve not done a full multi<br /> class analysis on this although I have<br /> to admit I always do a little bit my<br /> initial pass and so I that’s also why I<br /> often try to keep first level subclass<br /> features tight and and being just enough<br /> because if you’d go too overboard and<br /> you’re at a table where they use multi<br /> classing everyone wants and there’s<br /> nothing wrong with multi class saying<br /> yeah but I like multi classing I like<br /> the motivation to be usually story<br /> reasons and not oh I just want to cherry<br /> pick the best features from this<br /> constellation of class I had to keep up<br /> with the Joneses I have to have a level<br /> of this class because everyone has that<br /> yeah I’m also gonna go with Jotun<br /> resilience is a great name for a giant<br /> soul sorcerer yes yes or a wrestler of<br /> some yeah<br /> yeah I like it of the stream of anyway<br /> yeah yeah alright well let Jeremy get to<br /> his next meeting where he’s gonna be<br /> designing monsters in in an official<br /> behind-the-scenes capacity but thank you<br /> as always for joining the live stream<br /> thank you and thank you everyone for for<br /> watching yes as always thank you so much<br /> to our viewers to our followers to our<br /> subscribers thank you so much we’ll be<br /> back with Jeremy in two weeks we’ll be<br /> back next week with Arnold champions<br /> again we’ve got dnews coming up shortly<br /> at 3:30 dice camera action will be<br /> vodcast in from the stream of mini eyes<br /> their episode there this week and then I<br /> believe they’ll be back the following so<br /> stick around and thank you as always 