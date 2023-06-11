I have a design question: with rage it only adds rage damage if it’s a strength attack, but sneak attack only applies to a finesse or ranged weapon. Was it a design choice to not have both use either the weapon or the ability to be mutually exclusive It was a conscious design choice.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2018
A detail many people miss is that Finesse weapons can be used with EITHER your Strength or your Dexterity.
So a multiclass Rogue / Barbarian can deliver a Sneak Attack with a shortsword using Strength, and also benefit from the extra damage from Rage.