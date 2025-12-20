Do the effects of Storm of Vengeance stack?

One thought on “Do the effects of Storm of Vengeance stack?

  1. zkooter says:

    wait a min, the description in the players handbook 5th ed. it says each round you maintain concentration on this spell the storm produces additional effects on your turn. correct me if my english is messed up, but to add means 1 affect + 1 affect + 1 effect + 1 affect + 1 effect = 5 effects at the same time. (it has to be stacked because whats the point of a 9th lvl spell that is only goin to do 1-6 points of damage on the 5th-10turn all while having to hold concentration for a measily 1-6 points of damage? I think your kung-foo is broken

