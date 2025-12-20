Do the effects of Storm of Vengeance stack?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Do the effects of Storm of Vengeance (9th level Druid Spell) stack? Or do the effects change each turn? — Joseph Ramsdell (@JoeRamsdell) December 1, 2015

@JoeRamsdell @JeremyECrawford IIRC they change, but Jeremy will know for sure — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

In the spell storm of vengeance, each new effect replaces the effects of previous rounds. #DnD https://t.co/AuO2BtP0og — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2015