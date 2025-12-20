What does proficiency with Dice set do?

Proficiency with a dice set lets you add your prof. bonus to checks you might make while playing dice games. #DnD https://t.co/S3sPXINzlR

@Herodragon33since dice games are mostly change it would only help with determining odds or cheating? Determining odds, cheating, and mastering the rules of the game being played.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015