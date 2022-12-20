Does Divine Smithe requires a weapon?

@JeremyECrawford Divine Smite: does "…in addition to the weapon's damage" in the text imply that it requires a weapon? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) September 6, 2017

Divine Smite is intended to be used with a weapon. #DnD https://t.co/yuccpyzaUt — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017

I figured that line referred to a “weapon attack,” which is a process that does not always involve a weapon.The feature refers to "the weapon's damage." It's more specific than "melee weapon attack." — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017

Ka-Smiting someone with your fists is awesome. I usually have them take some of the damaged and temporarily mess up their hand to balance. That's the RP reason I use to explain the "usually weapons only" thing. Your hand can't withstand the POWAH! — Varderwulf (@Varderwulf) September 6, 2017