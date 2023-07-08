Do PC dies if STR/INT drops to zero?

@JeremyECrawford The PHB talks about how if the player's CON drops for some reason they lose HP for each modifier that goes down (if any), but I can't seem to find anything that says what happens if it drops to zero. Do they die like with STR/INT on the Shadow/Intellect Devourer?
If an effect in D&D lowers an ability score, the text of that effect tells you if something especially dire happens if the score reaches 0. There's no general rule. #DnD https://t.co/DFHYhZmCbn
