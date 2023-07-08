Are the daggers produced by the “Bracers of Flying Daggers” Thrown Melee Weapons or Ranged Weapons?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the daggers produced by the “Bracers of Flying Daggers” (WDH p190) Thrown Melee Weapons or Ranged Weapons??? Unclear as text says “making a ranged attack with each dagger” Asking for a Sharpshooter friend.

Daggers are melee weapons. Because they have the thrown property, they're not improvised weapons when used to make ranged attacks.

If a rule says you're making a ranged attack with a dagger, that rule doesn't change the fact that the dagger is a melee weapon. #DnD https://t.co/yzImWc9gS1

