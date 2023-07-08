Are the daggers produced by the “Bracers of Flying Daggers” Thrown Melee Weapons or Ranged Weapons?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the daggers produced by the “Bracers of Flying Daggers” (WDH p190) Thrown Melee Weapons or Ranged Weapons??? Unclear as text says “making a ranged attack with each dagger”
Asking for a Sharpshooter friend.
— Daniel C Eagle (@danielceagle) September 8, 2018
Daggers are melee weapons. Because they have the thrown property, they're not improvised weapons when used to make ranged attacks.
If a rule says you're making a ranged attack with a dagger, that rule doesn't change the fact that the dagger is a melee weapon. #DnD https://t.co/yzImWc9gS1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2018
So it's a ranged weapon attack with a melee weapon?
— Walrock Homebrew (@WalrockHomebrew) September 9, 2018
When you make a ranged attack with a weapon, you're making a ranged weapon attack. #DnD https://t.co/XapYj6R5z6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2018
Curious whether something is a melee weapon or a ranged weapon? Take a look at the Weapons table in the "Player's Handbook" (p. 149). The table organizes the weapons into melee and ranged categories. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2018
But a "ranged weapon attack" is not a "ranged weapon" for things like Sneak Attack, correct?
— Matthew Domville (@mattdomville) September 9, 2018
An attack is something you do.
A weapon is one of the things you can use to do it. #DnD https://t.co/xEhOEYCSRQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2018
The older I get, the more I internalize this important lesson: very few things in life are obvious to everyone.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2018